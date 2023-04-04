Yvonne Mapika Manwa

Mapika Manwa had served in various capacities, which include general manager, finance administration manager and operations manager in various manufacturing and services industries.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) appointed Mapika Manwa as the Association's chief executive officer effective 01 November 2023. She became the second woman to assume the post of ZIFA CEO after Henrietta Rushwaya.

Mapika Manwa signed a short contract from 01 November 2023 to 30 June 2024, when the mandate of a FIFA-appointed ZIFA Normalisation Committee will also end.[3]

ZIFA had been without a substantive CEO since 2021 when the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended Joseph Mamutse.