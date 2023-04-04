Yvonne Mapika Manwa
|Born
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Solusi University
|Occupation
|Football Administrator
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Football Association
|Known for
|Being Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club CEO
Yvonne Mapika Manwa is a Zimbabwean football administrator and the current Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Personal Details
No information was found about her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
- Master of Business Administration (MBA), Entrepreneurship In Emerging Markets (2016)- Maastricht School of Management[1]
- Executive Certificate, Innovation Management (2016) - RWTH Aachen University
- Diploma, Tour Guiding and Guest Relations Management (2015) - University of Zimbabwe
- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Finance, General (2002) - Solusi University
Service / Career
In May 2022, Mapika Manwa was appointed Ngezi Platinum Stars chief executive officer a month after the club had fired Nyasha Kadenge. Kadenge was sacked following a disciplinary hearing whose findings were not disclosed.[2]
Mapika Manwa had served in various capacities, which include general manager, finance administration manager and operations manager in various manufacturing and services industries.
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) appointed Mapika Manwa as the Association's chief executive officer effective 01 November 2023. She became the second woman to assume the post of ZIFA CEO after Henrietta Rushwaya.
Mapika Manwa signed a short contract from 01 November 2023 to 30 June 2024, when the mandate of a FIFA-appointed ZIFA Normalisation Committee will also end.[3]
ZIFA had been without a substantive CEO since 2021 when the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended Joseph Mamutse.
