Public Notice

2025 INTAKE INVITATION

Bulawayo Polytechinic is inviting prospective students to apply for courses that are scheduled for 2024.

Applicants for the National Certificate (NC) Courses must have a minimum 5 O level subjects at Grade C or better including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject National Diploma Applicants must have a National Certificate and Higher National Diploma Applicants must have a relevant National Diploma N.B. Courses * do not require Mathematics at O level. Special requirements for particular courses are available in respective divisions/department

Persons with disability are encouraged to apply

To Enrol Report In Person To Bulawayo Polytechinic On 14th And 15th October 2024

Original Academic Certificate - National ID Card

Birth Certificate - Certificate Copies Of All Certificates

Application Letter To The Principal And Proof Of Payment Of Processing Fee. Processing Fee Of US$20.00 Non refundable To Be Paid Into The Following Account First Capital Bank, Branch JMN Street Account Number 23073407230