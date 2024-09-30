Pindula|Search Pindula
Bulawayo Polytechnic

2025 Intake Invitation

Oct. 15, 2024
Ministry Of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development 

P.O Box 1392 Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 

Cnr Park Road/ 12th Avenue, Suburbs, Bulawayo 

Tel Nos: (0292) 233181, 233183, 234187, 233709, 238674

Fax No: 0292 251165

All Correspondence To Be Addressed To The Principal 

Public Notice

2025 INTAKE INVITATION 

Bulawayo Polytechinic is inviting prospective students to apply for courses that are scheduled for 2024.

Applicants for the National Certificate (NC) Courses must have a minimum 5 O level subjects at Grade C or better including English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject National Diploma Applicants must have a National Certificate and Higher National Diploma Applicants must have a relevant National Diploma  N.B. Courses * do not require Mathematics at O level. Special requirements for particular courses are available in respective divisions/department 

Persons with disability are encouraged to apply

To Enrol Report In Person To Bulawayo Polytechinic On 14th And 15th October 2024

  • Original Academic Certificate - National ID Card
  • Birth Certificate  - Certificate Copies Of All Certificates

Application Letter To The Principal And Proof Of Payment Of Processing Fee. Processing Fee Of US$20.00 Non refundable To Be Paid Into The Following Account First Capital Bank, Branch JMN Street Account Number 23073407230

Bulawayo Polytechnic is an academic institution established in 1927 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, initially as a technical school. The current main campus on Park Road in Suburbs was established in 1942. The Division of Art & Design is based at a campus on George Silundika Street in the central business district. 

Address:

Bulawayo Polytechnic

Cnr 12th Ave/Park Rd

P.O BOX 1392, 

Bulawayo, Zw

Tel: +263 (292) 233181, 233183, 234188, 234187, 233709, 238674

Fax:+263 (292) 251165

