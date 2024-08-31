Artisan Electrician Class 1 (Ngezi)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Limited (ZIMPLATS) is the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe. It owns and operates the Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC), Ngezi Concentrator and the Ngezi Underground Mines

The position will be part of the dynamic team based at Ngezi Concentrator Third Plant Engineering reporting to the Electrical Foreman.

REFERENCE NUMBER: NGZC202408001

DEPARTMENT AND LOCATION: at Ngezi Concentrator Third Plant Engineering

JOB GRADING: C4

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintenance of all plant and electrical equipment, projects work and enforcing standards as per statutory requirements and work procedures.

Carry out statutory inspections.

Supporting and implementing the Business Management System (BMS).

Qualifications and Experience

Apprenticeship trained Class 1 Electrician.

5 O level passes including Mathematics, English Language and Science.

National Certificate in Electrical Power Engineering or equivalent.

At least 5 years post-apprenticeship experience in a mining or heavy engineering environment.

Experience in maintenance of electrical motors and starters, lighting, generators, and transformers.

Knowledge of planned, preventative, and predictive maintenance systems.

Experience on Siemens Drives and control systems is an added advantage.

Knowledge of the Business Management Systems (BMS), ISO 9001, ISO14001 and ISO 55 000

Key Competencies: