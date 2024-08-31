Artisan Electrician Class 1 (Ngezi)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Pvt) Limited (ZIMPLATS) is the largest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe. It owns and operates the Selous Metallurgical Complex (SMC), Ngezi Concentrator and the Ngezi Underground Mines
The position will be part of the dynamic team based at Ngezi Concentrator Third Plant Engineering reporting to the Electrical Foreman.
- REFERENCE NUMBER: NGZC202408001
- DEPARTMENT AND LOCATION: at Ngezi Concentrator Third Plant Engineering
- JOB GRADING: C4
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintenance of all plant and electrical equipment, projects work and enforcing standards as per statutory requirements and work procedures.
- Carry out statutory inspections.
- Supporting and implementing the Business Management System (BMS).
Qualifications and Experience
- Apprenticeship trained Class 1 Electrician.
- 5 O level passes including Mathematics, English Language and Science.
- National Certificate in Electrical Power Engineering or equivalent.
- At least 5 years post-apprenticeship experience in a mining or heavy engineering environment.
- Experience in maintenance of electrical motors and starters, lighting, generators, and transformers.
- Knowledge of planned, preventative, and predictive maintenance systems.
- Experience on Siemens Drives and control systems is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of the Business Management Systems (BMS), ISO 9001, ISO14001 and ISO 55 000
Key Competencies:
- A self-starter with excellent interpersonal, planning and problem-solving skills.
- Supervisory experience with strong communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to psychometric or other assessments Zimplats reserves the right not to make an appointment. If you do not hear from the Human Resources Department within 30 days after the closing date of applications, please consider your application as having been unsuccessful.
