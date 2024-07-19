Assistant Internal Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

To help provide independent assurance on PSH and partners’ risk management, governance, internal control processes and safeguards that are in place to protect assets and ensure operational effectiveness.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinates the submission of input from all departments for updating their risk profiles.

Flags gaps that they come across during work to their supervisor to consider whether these should be part of the risk registers.

Tracks periodic updates (at least annually) of operational risk registers and escalates issues for those that are not documented or assessed annually.

Checks completeness of risks recorded in the Audit system and advises on the gaps.

Schedules and where applicable, attends opening meetings.

Coordinates with data entry clerks and is the first line reviewer of their work for audit support and supervises data entry clerks when engaged to assist with data entry.

Performs administrative tasks to support the Internal Auditors resource mobilisation.

Documents and/updates system notes for assigned process areas, to demonstrate process understanding.

Performs assigned portions of the internal audit workplan and with supervisor guidance develops risk-based audit plans for simpler processes as determined by supervisors.

Performs walkthrough procedures, per guidance from Internal Auditor, to understand the system and confirms it is operating as documented or as represented by management.

Performs delegated audit procedures to assess effective implementation of controls and adherence to regulatory framework and PSH policies.

Conducts assigned independent spot checks and inspects evidence of performance of spot checks.

Documents audit evidence on appropriate working papers.

Confirms audit observations with process owners and presents them to the Internal Auditor for finalization.

Schedules update and closing meetings.

Contributes to the preparation of preliminary reports based on the outcome of tasks or processes assigned, and addresses queries raised on these.

Documents audit observations by defining the issue, suggesting the risk ratings, impact or risk and potential corrective actions from the issues noted.

Documents work done, and the conclusion on the status of action plans allocated to them.

Performs assigned components of investigation procedures and updates the Internal Auditor on progress.

Quantifies the magnitude of loss suffered by PSH for assigned investigation components due to fraud and unethical conduct.

Maintains high levels of confidentiality and professionalism during and after investigations.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or professional qualification in Audit/ Accounting.

One year post graduate work experience in audit, risk, compliance, investigations or related areas is a preferred advantage.

Willingness to learn about automated spreadsheets, accounting and audit systems.

Knowledge of International Auditing Standards and GAAP is a distinct advantage.

Proven ability to work with tight deadlines.

Demonstrated strong moral and ethical foundation to disclose potentially illegal and unethical activities.

A driver’s license is an advantage and if unavailable, a commitment to get one is required.

Other

How to Apply

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

All interested candidates are encouraged to follow the following steps when applying: