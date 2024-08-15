Assistant MERL Officer
Job Description
Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified resilience building programmes to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. In anticipation of funding to implement the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Anticipatory Action Activities, MDTC has the above positions in Masvingo district (4 Months).
Reports to: District Coordinator
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct distribution process and post distribution monitoring surveys, analyse data using statistical packages and produce quality monthly monitoring reports by the 3rd of every month and submit timeously to MERL Officer.
- Conduct baseline and end line surveys, analyse data, produce quality baseline and endline reports and submit timeously to MERL Officer.
- Consolidate daily registration updates, cash and in-kind distribution updates, Help Desk and SCOPE issues, programme meetings minutes and submit timeously to MERL Officer.
- Assisting the MERL Officer in generating programme implementation plans
- Assisting the MERL Officer in training the Enumerators
- Participating in people assisted registrations and items distributions.
- Ensure data cleaning and correct database management.
- Prepare correct monthly distribution plans and timeously submit to MERL Officer.
- Generate correct Distribution Reports while working hand in hand with the MERL Officer.
- Report incidences to the MERL Officer within 24 hours of their occurrence.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum: Diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation, Agriculture, Development Studies, Statistics, Computer Science, Social Sciences or equivalent.
- Possession of a higher qualification is an added advantage.
- Possession of a professional qualification is an added advantage.
- Class 3 Rider’s License is an added advantage.
Experience:
- At least 2 years experience in Humanitarian Assistance and Community Development programmes.
- At least 2 years experience in coordinating monitoring and evaluation of funded activities.
- Experience in implementing Anticipatory Action and Asset Creation activities.
- Excellent computer skills with experience in Microsoft Office packages such as SPSS, KoBo SCOPE and other computer software packages.
- Knowledge of utilizing WFP monitoring and evaluation tools.
- Experience in working with Mwenezi Development Training Centre is an added advantage.
- Ability to ride a motorbike is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.
OR Hand delivery to:
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Stand Number 117
Neshuro
All applications should be addressed to THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.
NB: Qualified female candidates from Mwenezi and Masvingo districts are also encouraged to apply. MDTC Does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (from application to interview).
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
The Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a registered non-governmental organization (WO 25/91) formed in 1991. MDTC is located in the communal areas of Mwenezi District, Masvingo province. The organization is based on membership formation hence is community owned. The governing body of MDTC is composed of 10 Board of Trustees and currently a membership of 14800 people. The Programme Managing Director is the head of the institution with 3 managers heading the Programmes department, Finance and Administration and Strategic Business Units.
