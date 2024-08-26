Audit and Assurance Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), a quality control regulatory authority, was established by an Act of Parliament, [Chapter 25:27], in 2006, to promote and co-ordinate education provided by higher and tertiary institutions, superintend over standards, act as a regulator in the determination and maintenance of examinations, academic qualifications and research.
Applicants are invited for the post of Audit and Assurance Officer. He/she will assist the Director Audit and Assurance on all matters related to the ZIMCHE Audit and Assurance. This position in the ZIMCHE requires a seasoned and experienced Audit person with demonstrable experience in Public Sector Audit nd Assurance Reporting Standards.
Reporting to the Director Audit and Assurance, the Audit and Assurance Officer will be expected to add value and improve operations by bringing a systematic and disciplined approach to the effectiveness of risk management, internal controls, and governance processes. The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of accounting and auditing procedures and a sound judgement on audit findings and related issues.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Perform and control the full audit cycle including risk management and internal control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability, and compliance with all applicable frameworks, policies and legislation.
- Determine internal audit scope and develop annual and programme plans.
- Obtain, analyse, and evaluate documentation, previous reports, data, flowcharts, etc, for the units or directorates.
- Communicates findings by preparing draft reports and discussing findings with Director-Audit and Assurance.
- Act as an objective source of independent advice to ensure validity, legality, and goal achievement.
- Identify loopholes and recommend risk aversion measures and cost savings.
- Maintain open communication with management and staff at all levels.
- Reviews compliance with established financial regulation and internal control procedures by examining records, reports, operating practices, and documentation.
- Completes workpapers by documenting tests and findings.
- Conduct follow-up audits to monitor management’s interventions.
- Supporting the Leadership Teams in preparation for external audit
- Engage to continuous knowledge development regarding sector’s rules, regulations, best practices, tools, techniques, and performance standards.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Degree in Accounting/Auditing, Full ACCA / CGI/CIMA, CIA, CPA, and a public sector professional qualification an added advantage.
- At least 4 years Auditing experience in a public entity.
Requirements and Skills:
- Proven working experience as Internal Auditor.
- Advance computer skills in MS Office, accounting software, databases, audit software.
- Ability to manipulate large amounts of data and to compile detailed reports.
- Proven knowledge of auditing standards and procedures, laws, rules, and regulations.
- Public sector experience and exposure a pre-requisite.
- High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills.
- Sound independent judgement.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit the following: application letter, a detailed CV and certified copies of degree certificates, present salary, names, and addresses of at least three referees including their email addresses to:
The Director Human Resources, ZIMCHE, P.O. Box H100 Hatfield or 21 J.M. Nkomo Road, Hatfield, Harare not later than Friday 23rd of August 2024.
The application should be emailed to: humanresources@zimche.ac.zw, in a single PDF file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE)
ZIMCHE was established to promote and co-ordinate education provided by institutions of higher education and to act as a regulator in the determination and maintenance of standards of teaching, examinations, academic qualifications and research in institutions of higher education
21 J.M. Nkomo Road
P. Bag H100,
Hatfield, Harare
Zimbabwe
Tel: +263-24-2571165