Audit and Assurance Officer (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), a quality control regulatory authority, was established by an Act of Parliament, [Chapter 25:27], in 2006, to promote and co-ordinate education provided by higher and tertiary institutions, superintend over standards, act as a regulator in the determination and maintenance of examinations, academic qualifications and research.

Applicants are invited for the post of Audit and Assurance Officer. He/she will assist the Director Audit and Assurance on all matters related to the ZIMCHE Audit and Assurance. This position in the ZIMCHE requires a seasoned and experienced Audit person with demonstrable experience in Public Sector Audit nd Assurance Reporting Standards.

Reporting to the Director Audit and Assurance, the Audit and Assurance Officer will be expected to add value and improve operations by bringing a systematic and disciplined approach to the effectiveness of risk management, internal controls, and governance processes. The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of accounting and auditing procedures and a sound judgement on audit findings and related issues.