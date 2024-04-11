Auditor - ICT & Internal Control (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a young energetic Auditor - ICT & INTERNAL CONTROLS. The incumbent shall be expected to execute risk based internal audits in accordance with annual audit plan, examine and improve operating practices, financial and risk management processes of the organization. Qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
ICT AUDITS:
- Examining internal ICT controls, evaluating the design and operational effectiveness, determining exposure to risk and developing remediation strategies.
- Examining and identifying all systems and network security breaches.
- Co-ordinating , planning and executing IT audits activities within the organisation.
- Identifying critical risks and recommending corrective steps to address the risks.
- Providing recommendations and guidance on identified security and control risks.
INTERNAL CONTROL AUDITS:
- Carries out Audit assignment as per the approved Audit plan.
- Prepare Audit working files for the Head Internal Audit’s review as per audit assignment.
- Drafts audit report as per audit assignments.
- Performs Compliance, financial, operational and Value for money audits.
- Prepares audit working files and compiles all audit findings’ supporting documents per audit assignment.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in ICT is a PRE-REQUISITE.
- CISA is a pre-requisite.
- Possess a Clean Driver's licence.
- Experience of working in a financial institution is an added advantage.
- Minimum of two years working experience as an ICT auditor is a must.
- Candidates must be able to perform both ICT audits and internal audits (non -IT).
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearing stating AUDITOR - ICT & INTERNAL CONTROL on the subject line.
Copies of all academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications. Candidates who don't meet the minimum requirements need not to apply.
Deadline: 19 April 2024
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.