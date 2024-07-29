Auto Electrician (Harare)

Job Description

Clover Leaf Motors invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O’ level passes including Mathematics and English.

At least 2 ‘A’ level passes in Science subjects.

Must be apprentice trained.

Minimum 3 years of working experience.

Valid class 4 drivers’ licence.

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted no later than Thursday 1 August 2024 to:

Email: kudzaitsimba@cloverleaf.co.zw