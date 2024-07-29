Auto Electrician (Harare)
Job Description
Clover Leaf Motors invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O’ level passes including Mathematics and English.
- At least 2 ‘A’ level passes in Science subjects.
- Must be apprentice trained.
- Minimum 3 years of working experience.
- Valid class 4 drivers’ licence.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted no later than Thursday 1 August 2024 to:
Email: kudzaitsimba@cloverleaf.co.zw
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Clover Leaf Motors
The Clover Leaf Motors Group is a leading Zimbabwean motor company which specialises in the retailing of new Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles, competitively priced spare parts and accessories as well as providing quality motor vehicle repairs and maintenance services.
Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business.