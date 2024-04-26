Auto Electrician (Hwange)
Job Description
To competently carryout out all auto-electrical fleet maintenance activities by ensuring consistent service availability to user departments by inspecting, carrying out routine, preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities. Should also perform the disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from technical manuals, written procedures and/or verbal instructions while enforcing adherence to all company safety and quality standards including SOPs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performing daily and routine maintenance works as instructed or specified on the work orders.
- Attending to breakdown(s) within area of responsibility and carry out work within specified time to reduce downtime.
- Competently performing disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from technical manuals and or written procedures.
- Performing GPS installation on tractors as required.
- Completing work order documentation after every performed tasks the same day of occurrence and submit to the Foreman.
- Ensuring and enforcing all housekeeping and SHE issues within work areas all the times.
Qualifications and Experience
- Time Served Auto-Electrician with at least 5 years’ experience working with light vehicles, tractors, yellow machines, trucks and buses.
- Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills with high knowledge in today’s computer controlled diagnostic systems.
- Ability to read and interpret user manuals correctly.
- A team player with good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:
Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer
Turbo Mining
Western Coal Area
Hwange
Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw
Please enclose application letter, detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.
Deadline: 25 April 2024
Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
