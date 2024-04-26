Pindula|Search Pindula
Auto Electrician (Hwange)

Apr. 25, 2024
Job Description

To competently carryout out all auto-electrical fleet maintenance activities by ensuring consistent service availability to user departments by inspecting, carrying out routine, preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities. Should also perform the disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from technical manuals, written procedures and/or verbal instructions while enforcing adherence to all company safety and quality standards including SOPs.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performing daily and routine maintenance works as instructed or specified on the work orders.
  • Attending to breakdown(s) within area of responsibility and carry out work within specified time to reduce downtime.
  • Competently performing disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from technical manuals and or written procedures.
  • Performing GPS installation on tractors as required.
  • Completing work order documentation after every performed tasks the same day of occurrence and submit to the Foreman.
  • Ensuring and enforcing all housekeeping and SHE issues within work areas all the times.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Time Served Auto-Electrician with at least 5 years’ experience working with light vehicles, tractors, yellow machines, trucks and buses.
  • Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills with high knowledge in today’s computer controlled diagnostic systems.
  • Ability to read and interpret user manuals correctly.
  • A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer

Turbo Mining

Western Coal Area

Hwange

Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw

Please enclose application letter, detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.

Deadline: 25 April 2024

