Bike Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

A leading company in the security industry is searching for a well-organized, dependable and reliable Bike Supervisor to join our team. Reporting to the Shift Controller on duty, the responsibilities of the position will mainly be focused on supervision of security guards through onsite visits, reporting and assisting in investigation of incidents and initiating disciplinary processes where necessary.

To be successful, you should demonstrate the passion in supervision of staff members, knowledge of security services industry, good communication skills and ability to work with a diverse number of employees in and around the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring staff coverage through onsite visits checks, marking the attendance sheet and reporting absenteeism to the office.

Inspecting adherence to site instructions per site.

Site patrols for day and night shifts.

Ensuring discipline and proper turnout among the Guards.

Reporting and assisting in investigating incidents.

Initiating disciplinary measures where necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean Class 4 License.

At least 2 years of experience with traceable references.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Security service experience desirable.

Clean Class 3 Driver’s License will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

In return the company offers a competitive package commensurate with the position which will be disclosed only to shortlisted candidates. Interested applicants that meet the above specifications may submit their CVs via email to: recruitmentvol2024@gmail.com, indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.