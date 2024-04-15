Business Auditor (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an assertive, organized and energetic auditor with risk-based internal auditing experience.
The role has responsibility for supporting the delivery of audits in the Banking portfolio within Old Mutual Zimbabwe according to an annual audit plan as well as management requests.
This role will support the Audit Manager: Business Audit team in executing on audits and managing stakeholder relationships.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Complete various audit steps of audit programs to assess the soundness, adequacy and effectiveness of management controls.
- Review and evaluate effectiveness of internal controls, risk management and governance practices in line group risk management and compliance guidelines.
- Coordinating and interacting with business management and staff, fellow audit team members, audit managers, and with external auditors as needed.;
- Contribute towards the completion of the Annual audit plan through timely execution and maintenance of quality control standards as per Group Internal Audit (GIA) Methodology at all times;
- Delivery of impactful audit reports with well thought out management actions and due dates;
- Facilitate the agreement of audit findings and ratings with the relevant stakeholders;
- Analyse root causes of issues identified and make recommendation to management to improve the control environment accordingly as necessary;
- Execute on the issues assurance plan and ensure it is executed timeously and within quality standards.
Customer:
- Support the Senior Auditors and Manager in managing stakeholder engagement and relationships across the business.
Operations:
- Comply with IIA Code of Ethics and GIA Policies and Procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B), Diploma (Dip).
- Relevant University Degree in Accounting, Finance or related Business studies.
- CIA and Data Analytics competencies would be advantageous.
- Membership of the Institute of Internal Auditors.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in auditing and / or risk management (ERM).
- Technical competencies: High Level of Computer Literacy.
- Preferable Audit Software (e.g. TeamMate Suite, ACL).
- Internal Auditing Methodologies.
- Data Analytics.
- Report writing.
- Professional Ethics.
- Communication skills.
Other
