Financial Accountant: Managerial Position (Harare)
SECURICO Security Services
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned.
Duties and Responsibilities
Financial Reporting:
- Assist the Finance Manager with production of financial statements including profit and loss accounts, budgets, cash flows, monthly management accounts, variance analysis and commentaries.
- Assist in the production of the annual budget and periodic forecasting.
- Report on company assets and liabilities including balance sheet account reconciliations.
- Make recommendations on how the organization should adopt best practice in terms of financial reporting (where it is not already doing so).
- Assist Finance Manager with Management Accounting including financial analysis and decision support.
Management:
- Directly manage the Assistant Accountant and Credit Controller.
- Indirectly manage the Accounting clerks.
- Manage subordinates, including day to day communication and motivation as well as succession planning and performance management.
Transaction Processing/ Systems/ Controls:
- Reviews payments by verifying supporting documentation.
- Responsible for ensuring the integrity of the data held within the General Ledger and the security of the related data entry processes.
- Through preparation / review (as appropriate) of balance sheet / control accounts reconciliations, ensure the balances reported in the financial statements are complete and accurate.
- Take lead in recommending improvements to financial accounting / transaction processes of the organization.
- Responsible for managing and controlling the Chart of Accounts.
- Ensure that key financial processes are properly documented and updated and reviewed regularly with a view to achieving improvements and efficiencies.
- Manage the fixed assets register of the organization.
- Take the lead in ensuring that any internal or external audit management letter points relevant to the Financial Accounting function are cleared on a timely and appropriate basis.
Liaison with external bodies:
- Manage the external audit processes, ensuring that the Internal and External Auditors are supplied with information as required, within the agreed timetable and that staff are available for interim and final audits.
- Liaise with other key stakeholder including ZIMRA, NSSA, etc.
Qualifications and Experience
- An Accounting Degree and /or a professional accounting qualification such as C.I.S, A.C.C.A, SAAA, IAC, CIMA.
- Proficiency in Pastel and Microsoft Systems.
- FIVE years experience as an accountant or Finance Manager.
Other
How to Apply
Submit CVs to: vacancies@securico.co.zwGenerate a Whatsapp Message
SECURICO Security Services
Browse Jobs
A leading provider of private security services in Zimbabwe