Financial Accountant: Managerial Position (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned.

Duties and Responsibilities

Financial Reporting:

Assist the Finance Manager with production of financial statements including profit and loss accounts, budgets, cash flows, monthly management accounts, variance analysis and commentaries.

Assist in the production of the annual budget and periodic forecasting.

Report on company assets and liabilities including balance sheet account reconciliations.

Make recommendations on how the organization should adopt best practice in terms of financial reporting (where it is not already doing so).

Assist Finance Manager with Management Accounting including financial analysis and decision support.

Management: