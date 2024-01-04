Business Development Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

An Officer to be based in Bulawayo who has experience in credit and relationship management. The incumbent to have good analytical and communication skills as he/she will be constantly communicating with corporate clients.

Duties and Responsibilities

Marketing Leasing and the bank’s products to potential clients. Be able to explain these products and attract clients to the bank and run a healthy loan book in Bulawayo and the region as a whole.

Gathering corporate intelligence information on existing and target customers.

Analyse and interpret financial and relevant information on existing and potential clients with a view to granting credit facilities.

Prepare credit applications and make recommendations to respective Credit Committees with the guidance of Head of Business Development.

Co-ordinates with other departments in order to deliver an excellent service.

Monitoring client’s account performance throughout the duration of the lease and if need be take necessary action in line with ACL delinquency policy.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of two years’ experience in credit management.

Achievement of a bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance, business studies, Marketing, Economics or related field.

B.Acc / B. Comm and an appropriate professional qualification e.g. IOBZ, Credit Risk Management is an added advantage.

Excellent communication skills. Speaks and writes clearly, persuasively and informatively.

Balance team & individual responsibilities. Able to build morale and commitment to goals and objectives.

Uphold confidentiality and customer privacy in all situations.

Professional. React well under pressure. Treats others with respect & consideration regardless of their status or position.

Proactively seeks solutions that benefit the customer and the Bank.

Exhibit sound and accurate judgment.

Display passion and optimism.

Pursue training and development opportunities. Continuously building knowledge and skills.

Effective leadership, management, coaching, presentation and training skills.

Observe the spirit of ACL’s Code of conduct

Adhere to ACL’s values.

Adhere to the requirements of ACL’s credit and delinquency management policies.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters and Curriculum Vitae with traceable references and academic qualifications should be sent to: careers@africancentury.co.zw in the morning. Note CVs will be screen as they are being received.

Applicates are advised to ensure that the subject of their email is BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER JOB APPLICATION JANUARY 2024.