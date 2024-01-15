Business Development Officer (Harare)
Job Description
A leading company in the security industry is searching for a well-organized, dependable and reliable Business Development Officer to join the team.
To be successful, you should demonstrate strong sales and marketing skills. As a Business Development Officer, you should be able to use a wide range of resources to solve problems and feel comfortable working alone and in a team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the sales of the security services tailored exclusively to the client’s needs.
- Develops annual business plan in conjunction with the Business Development Manager, which details activities to follow during the fiscal year, which will focus on meeting or exceeding sales quota.
- Proactively identifies and establishes contact with potential clients, thereby expanding our client base.
- Assists in implementation of the company’s marketing plans as needed.
- Coordinate’s all promotional, marketing and advertising activities.
- Meets and exceeds monthly sales, goals and targets.
- Liaising between company and the customers for up to date conditions on pricing, servicing and latest product release launches.
- Responding to clients queries and complaints.
- Assist in developing innovative strategies to retain clients.
- Social media and website management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 3-5 years relevant experience in a reputable services organization.
- Security services experience desirable.
- Professional Degree in Business or Marketing from a reputable institution.
- IMM Diploma an added advantage.
- Valid and Clean Class 4 driver’s license.
- Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements.
Other
How to Apply
In return the company offers a competitive package commensurate with the position which will be disclosed only to shortlisted candidates. Interested applicants that meet the above specifications may submit their CVs via email to: recruitmentvol2024@gmail.com, indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
Deadline: 12 January 2024
Volsec Security
Volsec Security is a security services company in Zimbabwe that was established in 2009 with the sole purpose of providing customised quality security services to its clientele at highly competitive rates. Volsec security is an indigenous company that is locally owned with a nationwide foot print. We have established ourselves to be the major, leading and best in the Zimbabwean security industry, with a diverse clientele base in the banking, mining, embassies, and airlines industries.