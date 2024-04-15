Business Development Officers x2
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above men tioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Grasping technical concepts quickly, and translating these into commercially viable proposals;
- Preparing and recommending optimal deal structuring of potential spin-out companies and/or license potential.
- Identifying potential industry partners for specific technology commercialisation opportunities;
- Engaging in technology licensing and new venture formation processes, in particular structuring, negotiating, and closing deals;
- Identifying and engaging suitable commercial contributing partners and investors;
- Engaging in the structuring, negotiation, and closing of licensing deals and new venture formation;
- Mentorship on entrepreneurship/start-ups or spin-off culture.
- Carry out any other duties as assigned.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant Bachelor’s degree.
- At least three (3) years of working experience in a research and development environment.
- Expertise in financial engineering and financial modelling is a distinct added advantage.
- The candidate must possess good leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills at all levels within and outside the University.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.