Business Development & Sales Consultant (Harare)

Job Description

This role is individually accountable for ensuring delivery of services to internal and external clients. This role is also accountable for execution of tactical business plans at operational level throughout Marketing Services. The incumbent is accountable for achieving results through staff supervised over periods of 3 months to a year.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implements all through-the-line marketing activities.

Implements marketing plans for selected market segments.

Manages and updates various databases.

Supports the leads management process.

Manages office admin and budget.

Constructs marketing messages directed at intermediaries and end customers.

Identifies new business sales opportunities and builds it into marketing messages.

Monitors marketing environment and competitor activities.

Conducts marketing presentations.

Develops understanding of BU segments utilising research data & any other data sources available.

Is responsible for the conceptualisation and execution of marketing events.

Identifies builds relationships and interfaces with internal and external resources.

Takes appropriate decisions vis-a-vis marketing inventory.

Provides marketing support activities to distribution channels consulting function serving as a resource and concept generator to the marketing manager(s).

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Marketing (Required)

Skills: Business Development, Business Planning, Consulting, Distribution Channels, Identifying Sales Opportunities, Marketing, Marketing Activities, Marketing Events, Marketing Planning, Marketing Support, New Businesses, New Business Sales, Sales Development

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 16 April 2024