Capstan Operator (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has some exciting and challenging career opportunities at its Mining Division based in Shurugwi and Mutorashanga. Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant posts in the Division on contract basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspecting capstans/tipplers and reporting faults and recommending maintenance.

Operating capstans/tipplers during crushing and loading ores.

Coupling and decoupling scoops during crushing and loading operations.

Inspecting scoops, rings and pins before and after tipping.

Inspecting conveyor belts during operation.

Crushing and loading ore as specified.

Qualifications and Experience

4 years’ secondary education.

Must be below 30 years of age.

Knowledge of NOSA and other Safety, Health and Environmental Systems an added advantage.

At least a year working in a mining environment.

How to Apply

Applications from individuals meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications indicating position applied, to be submitted to:

The Manpower Services Manager

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O Box 124

SHURUGWI

Or E-Mail to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

Deadline: 05 June 2023