Cashier (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the tuckshop.

To receive tuckshop stock.

To update bin cards.

To produce monthly cells reports including trading accounts.

Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English and Mathematics.

At least a National Diploma in Accounting.

HND in Accounting will be an added advantage.

Proficient computer skills.

At least one (1) year experience handling cash.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource