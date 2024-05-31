Cashier (Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the tuckshop.
- To receive tuckshop stock.
- To update bin cards.
- To produce monthly cells reports including trading accounts.
- Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English and Mathematics.
- At least a National Diploma in Accounting.
- HND in Accounting will be an added advantage.
- Proficient computer skills.
- At least one (1) year experience handling cash.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Assistant Registrar – Human Resource
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
By no later than 1400 hours on 31 May 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.