Pindula|Search Pindula
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Cashier (Mutare)

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
May. 31, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the tuckshop.
  • To receive tuckshop stock.
  • To update bin cards.
  • To produce monthly cells reports including trading accounts.
  • Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English and Mathematics.
  • At least a National Diploma in Accounting.
  • HND in Accounting will be an added advantage.
  • Proficient computer skills.
  • At least one (1) year experience handling cash.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

By no later than 1400 hours on 31 May 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. 

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Website
+2638677008730
pr@msuas.ac.zw

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Verify Engineering
Verify Engineering

Sales & Marketing Clerk x2 (Hwange & Kwekwe)

Deadline:
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods Holdings Limited

Sales Analyst (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback