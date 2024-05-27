Certification Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Organic Africa, with its partners B’Ayoba, KaZa, La Rochelle Centre and Stevia Zimbabwe, embodies the future of farming in Africa. Organic Africa is the leading producer of organic and Fair-trade produce in Southern Africa. We are a socially responsible entrepreneurship cultivating high value certified products together with our partner farmers and wild collectors for the global market. We are committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

Purpose:

Ensures the viability and reputation of the organisation through managing the compliance with all relevant certification standards (Organic, Fairtrade, UEBT, HACCP and future), maintain the necessary data, including monitoring and evaluation and manage the warehouse.