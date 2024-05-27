Certification Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Organic Africa, with its partners B’Ayoba, KaZa, La Rochelle Centre and Stevia Zimbabwe, embodies the future of farming in Africa. Organic Africa is the leading producer of organic and Fair-trade produce in Southern Africa. We are a socially responsible entrepreneurship cultivating high value certified products together with our partner farmers and wild collectors for the global market. We are committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.
Purpose:
Ensures the viability and reputation of the organisation through managing the compliance with all relevant certification standards (Organic, Fairtrade, UEBT, HACCP and future), maintain the necessary data, including monitoring and evaluation and manage the warehouse.
Reports to: Chief Executive Officer
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide overall technical and managerial oversight and leadership for the certification department.
- Develops & manages the performance of subordinates in achievement of agreed strategy, business plans & budgets.
- Ensures that the company is certified.
- Keeps accurate, monitoring & evaluation of data.
- Reports on warehouse stock & stock movement.
- Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A University degree in a relevant field (e.g. Environmental Science, Development Studies, Agriculture, or similar field, or development work equivalent etc).
- At least 8 years of experience in Farming Certification and data management issues including small scale farmers.
- Understanding of both convectional & organic products and markets.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Experience working with customer complaints and product quality standards.
- Excellent oral and written skills in English.
- Excellent computer & Micro soft packages skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the minimum requirements and are interested in the position, please your updated CV & request for an application form from: recruitment@organicafrica.biz before or on the 31st of May 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
