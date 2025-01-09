Cervical Cancer & Clinical Service Mentor Nurse

Job Description

Report To: ​Technically to the Sister-in-Charge and administratively to Provincial Technical Officer

Duty Station: ​Sanyati Baptist Hospital

The main responsibilities for the CC nurse will be to provide cervical cancer screening for women living with HIV (WLHIV) as guided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care Strategic Plan. The responsibilities extend to include the treatment of precancerous lesions using cryotherapy and thermal ablation. In consultation with the client, the nurse will develop a treatment plan for each client that includes subsequent follow-up and necessary investigations. The nurse will be responsible for managing and reporting ALL adverse events experienced by the client during screening and treatment. In cases where the treatment goes beyond the scope of the nurses’ training and experience, he/she shall refer all clients to the next level of care and ensure that the client completes the referral by conducting the necessary follow-up. Adherence to the MOHCC and ZACH SOPs and guidelines shall be critical to ensure that all clients receive the best quality treatment and care.