Chief Secretary x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acts as a first point of contact for the Department/Division/Section and manages communication including highly confidential information.

Planning and diarising appointments for the Dean of Students.

Typing and filing correspondence for the Division.

Distributing internal correspondence generated in the office.

Organising departmental meetings and taking minutes.

Requesting and collecting stationery for the Department/Division/Section.

Performing any other related tasks as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies (HEXCO).

At least five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.

A minimum of five (5) years relevant post qualification experience in a similar position preferably in a Public/Private institution.

Advanced computer skills including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher.

Able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Good organisation skills.

Ability to handle confidential matters.

Excellent attention to detail, including proof reading skills and the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

The Deputy Registrar