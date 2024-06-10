Chief Secretary x3
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Acts as a first point of contact for the Department/Division/Section and manages communication including highly confidential information.
- Planning and diarising appointments for the Dean of Students.
- Typing and filing correspondence for the Division.
- Distributing internal correspondence generated in the office.
- Organising departmental meetings and taking minutes.
- Requesting and collecting stationery for the Department/Division/Section.
- Performing any other related tasks as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies (HEXCO).
- At least five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.
- A minimum of five (5) years relevant post qualification experience in a similar position preferably in a Public/Private institution.
- Advanced computer skills including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher.
- Able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Good organisation skills.
- Ability to handle confidential matters.
- Excellent attention to detail, including proof reading skills and the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.
Other
How to Apply
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
The Deputy Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Friday, 14 June 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Applicants who previously applied for the above posts should not apply.
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi