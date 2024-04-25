Pindula|Search Pindula
Civil Engineer: Contract (Hwange)

Clamore Solar
May. 01, 2024
Job Description

Looking for a Civil Engineer (4 months extendable)

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Oversee a team of construction crews in multiple locations.
  • Review plans and prepare comprehensive project bill of quantities.
  • Ensure equipment maintenance and safety measures adherence.
  • Monitor personnel needs, schedule staff, and prepare proposals.
  • Establish completion dates, cost estimates, and evaluate project results.
  • Supervise construction activities, solve problems, and maintain safety and legality.
  • Communicate with various project stakeholders.
  • Possess appropriate civil engineering National Diplomas and Degrees.
  • Manage engineering and surveying project teams.
  • Understand principles and practices of ethical and professional engineering compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Appropriate civil engineering National Diplomas and Degrees.
  • At least 2 years practical experience in areas that include water, structural, and general construction.
  • Comfortable with extended stays in rural Zimbabwe.
  • Drivers license a must.
  • Conversant in Ndebele, English, and Shona.

Other

How to Apply

Email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com

  • Include a descriptive Cover letter that include most recent past works/projects.
  • CV.

Deadline: 01 May 2024

Clamore Solar

A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.

