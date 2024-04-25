Civil Engineer: Contract (Hwange)
Clamore Solar
Job Description
Looking for a Civil Engineer (4 months extendable)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee a team of construction crews in multiple locations.
- Review plans and prepare comprehensive project bill of quantities.
- Ensure equipment maintenance and safety measures adherence.
- Monitor personnel needs, schedule staff, and prepare proposals.
- Establish completion dates, cost estimates, and evaluate project results.
- Supervise construction activities, solve problems, and maintain safety and legality.
- Communicate with various project stakeholders.
- Possess appropriate civil engineering National Diplomas and Degrees.
- Manage engineering and surveying project teams.
- Understand principles and practices of ethical and professional engineering compliance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate civil engineering National Diplomas and Degrees.
- At least 2 years practical experience in areas that include water, structural, and general construction.
- Comfortable with extended stays in rural Zimbabwe.
- Drivers license a must.
- Conversant in Ndebele, English, and Shona.
Other
How to Apply
Email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com
- Include a descriptive Cover letter that include most recent past works/projects.
- CV.
Deadline: 01 May 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Clamore Solar
Browse Jobs
A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.
Related Jobs
Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
Auto Electrician (Hwange)
Deadline:
Umguza Rural District Council
Planning Officer (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Croco Motors
Estimator – Auto Body Centre Harare
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Broadcast Technician
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Innovation Lead (Engineering)
Deadline: