Class One Journeyman Mechanic (Ruwa)
Job Description
We are seeking an experienced and skilled Class One Journeyman Mechanic to join our team. As a mechanic specializing in trucks, you will play a crucial role in maintaining and repairing heavy-duty vehicles. Your expertise will ensure the safe and efficient operation of our fleet.
Duties and Responsibilities
Vehicle Inspection and Diagnosis:
- Inspect engines, gearboxes, electrical systems, and hydraulics to identify faults for repair.
- Use diagnostic tools to assess vehicle performance and pinpoint issues.
Routine Maintenance:
- Perform routine services on heavy-duty trucks, including cleaning, lubricating, and adjusting components.
- Conduct regular preventive maintenance to extend the lifespan of vehicles.
Breakdown Assistance:
- Respond promptly to vehicle breakdowns.
- Diagnose and address issues efficiently to minimize downtime.
Major Repairs:
- Undertake major repair work when necessary.
- Handle complex mechanical tasks, such as engine overhauls and transmission repairs.
Documentation and Reporting:
- Maintain accurate records of repairs, services, and parts used.
- Provide detailed reports to supervisors and management.
Safety and Compliance:
- Adhere to safety protocols and guidelines.
- Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Hold a Motor Mechanic qualification or completed apprenticeships in the field.
- Trade tested in diesel and petrol mechanics.
- Possess a minimum of 3 years of proven experience as a diesel and petrol mechanic.
- Hold a valid driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified candicates to send CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw
Deadline: 15 April 2024
