Class One Journeyman Mechanic (Ruwa)

Job Description

We are seeking an experienced and skilled Class One Journeyman Mechanic to join our team. As a mechanic specializing in trucks, you will play a crucial role in maintaining and repairing heavy-duty vehicles. Your expertise will ensure the safe and efficient operation of our fleet.

Duties and Responsibilities

Vehicle Inspection and Diagnosis:

Inspect engines, gearboxes, electrical systems, and hydraulics to identify faults for repair.

Use diagnostic tools to assess vehicle performance and pinpoint issues.

Routine Maintenance: