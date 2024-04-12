Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Panmart

Class One Journeyman Mechanic (Ruwa)

Panmart
Apr. 15, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking an experienced and skilled Class One Journeyman Mechanic to join our team. As a mechanic specializing in trucks, you will play a crucial role in maintaining and repairing heavy-duty vehicles. Your expertise will ensure the safe and efficient operation of our fleet.

Duties and Responsibilities

Vehicle Inspection and Diagnosis:

  • Inspect engines, gearboxes, electrical systems, and hydraulics to identify faults for repair.
  • Use diagnostic tools to assess vehicle performance and pinpoint issues.

Routine Maintenance:

  • Perform routine services on heavy-duty trucks, including cleaning, lubricating, and adjusting components.
  • Conduct regular preventive maintenance to extend the lifespan of vehicles.

Breakdown Assistance:

  • Respond promptly to vehicle breakdowns.
  • Diagnose and address issues efficiently to minimize downtime.

Major Repairs:

  • Undertake major repair work when necessary.
  • Handle complex mechanical tasks, such as engine overhauls and transmission repairs.

Documentation and Reporting:

  • Maintain accurate records of repairs, services, and parts used.
  • Provide detailed reports to supervisors and management.

Safety and Compliance:

  • Adhere to safety protocols and guidelines.
  • Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Hold a Motor Mechanic qualification or completed apprenticeships in the field.
  • Trade tested in diesel and petrol mechanics.
  • Possess a minimum of 3 years of proven experience as a diesel and petrol mechanic.
  • Hold a valid driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candicates to send CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Deadline: 15 April 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Panmart

Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Rusape Town Council
Rusape Town Council

Geographic Information Systems Technician Intern

Deadline:
Rusape Town Council
Rusape Town Council

Survey Technician Intern

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Motor Mechanic x3

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Head Mechanic

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Senior Technician: Department of Architecture and Real Estate

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Chief Technician: Department of Biomedical Science

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Chief Technician: Department of Architecture and Real Estate

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Technician (Textile Science, Apparel Design and Technology)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback