Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Client Relationship Manager – Mortgages Schemes (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Feb. 29, 2024
Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

Managing the acquisition of new  Employer  and  Pension Backed Mortgage schemes and growth of quality  Mortgage Loan book under Retail Banking Division in Zimbabwe as well as effectively managing client relationships, service and query resolution within the acceptable risk, regulation, legal and compliance framework.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Acquiring new  Employer  and Pension Backed Mortgage Schemes.
  • Administer Employer and Pension backed Mortgage loans provide monthly returns under Mortgage Schemes.
  • Preparation of call reports and presentation of proposals to the Management Credit Committee for approval of new applications
  • Client relationship management
  • Implement agreed plans for sales and initiatives for the acquisition of new business.
  • Cross sells group products.
  • Facilitate product training of branch staff on  Employer / Pension Backed  Mortgage  scheme to enable them to effectively sell, receive and process loans.
  • Work with  Regional  managers  and  Old Mutual  Life  Assurance ( OMLAC) to grow Employer and  Pension   backed  mortgage   schemes  through joint meetings, product advice and provision of sales figures.
  • Manage client specific marketing plans.
  • Work closely with Backoffice service providers to ensure timely disbursements of loans and query resolution.
  • Timeously resolve client queries
  • Works closely with Credit Department to ensure Employer and Pension backed Mortgage schemes facility applications meet the requirements for credit assessment.
  • Complies with anti-money laundering processes and practices and report any incidents in a timely manner.
  • Cross Selling (Required):
  • Multiple products sold to clients through providing product partners with solid business opportunities. 
  • Risk Management (Required): Risk and Controls – “loose rivets”  
  • Provides input into monthly and quarterly risk reports.
  • Provides monthly NPL reports for the Mortgage Schemes portfolio. 
  • Works within the confines of the risk management framework. 
  • Client Team Management (Excellence):
  • Work with Regional  managers, branch managers and sales consultants in joint visits and provision of appropriate information on  Employer and   Pension  Backed   Schemes Loans and general support. 
  • Quality (e.g. profitability, risk profile) and number of joint visits resulting is sales. 
  • Client relationship activities such as lunches and entertainment and positive client engagement. 
  • Legal, regulatory, economic and compliance
  • Comply with the Group's standards and regulatory requirements pertaining to Money Laundering and KYC for all mortgage applications and accounts opened. 
  • Provide support and training to subordinates on matters related to Money Laundering and KYC in the day to day operations, which include account opening and reviews, transaction monitoring, reporting suspicions, customer communication, implementing new requirements, updating and revising operating procedures.
  • Comply with terms/covenants of sanction; CABS credit policy, local underwriting standards, standing instructions and regulatory requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Commerce: Finance, Economics, Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Business And Finance (Required).

Skills:

  • Banking, Client Relations, Credit, Credit Assessment, Credit Risks, Customer Engagement, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Economics, Lending, Loan, Mortgage Lending, Mortgages, New Businesses, Operational Risks, Pensions, People Management, People Oriented, Presentations, Relationship Management, Retail Banking, Risk Analysis, Risk Management, Sales, Taking Initiative, Team Management.

Other

How to Apply

Deadline: 29 February 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

