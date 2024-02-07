Client Relationship Manager – Mortgages Schemes (Harare)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

Managing the acquisition of new Employer and Pension Backed Mortgage schemes and growth of quality Mortgage Loan book under Retail Banking Division in Zimbabwe as well as effectively managing client relationships, service and query resolution within the acceptable risk, regulation, legal and compliance framework.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acquiring new Employer and Pension Backed Mortgage Schemes.

Administer Employer and Pension backed Mortgage loans provide monthly returns under Mortgage Schemes.

Preparation of call reports and presentation of proposals to the Management Credit Committee for approval of new applications

Client relationship management

Implement agreed plans for sales and initiatives for the acquisition of new business.

Cross sells group products.

Facilitate product training of branch staff on Employer / Pension Backed Mortgage scheme to enable them to effectively sell, receive and process loans.

Work with Regional managers and Old Mutual Life Assurance ( OMLAC) to grow Employer and Pension backed mortgage schemes through joint meetings, product advice and provision of sales figures.

Manage client specific marketing plans.

Work closely with Backoffice service providers to ensure timely disbursements of loans and query resolution.

Timeously resolve client queries

Works closely with Credit Department to ensure Employer and Pension backed Mortgage schemes facility applications meet the requirements for credit assessment.

Complies with anti-money laundering processes and practices and report any incidents in a timely manner.

Cross Selling (Required):

Multiple products sold to clients through providing product partners with solid business opportunities.

Risk Management (Required): Risk and Controls – “loose rivets”

Provides input into monthly and quarterly risk reports.

Provides monthly NPL reports for the Mortgage Schemes portfolio.

Works within the confines of the risk management framework.

Client Team Management (Excellence):

Work with Regional managers, branch managers and sales consultants in joint visits and provision of appropriate information on Employer and Pension Backed Schemes Loans and general support.

Quality (e.g. profitability, risk profile) and number of joint visits resulting is sales.

Client relationship activities such as lunches and entertainment and positive client engagement.

Legal, regulatory, economic and compliance

Comply with the Group's standards and regulatory requirements pertaining to Money Laundering and KYC for all mortgage applications and accounts opened.

Provide support and training to subordinates on matters related to Money Laundering and KYC in the day to day operations, which include account opening and reviews, transaction monitoring, reporting suspicions, customer communication, implementing new requirements, updating and revising operating procedures.

Comply with terms/covenants of sanction; CABS credit policy, local underwriting standards, standing instructions and regulatory requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Commerce: Finance, Economics, Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Business And Finance (Required).

Skills: