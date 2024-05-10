Clinic Manager- Victoria Falls Clinic

Job Description

Our purpose is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions. In pursuit of this purpose, we are looking for a Clinic Manager to join the organization and ensure the smooth running of the Clinic, attend to patients and prepare performance reports in accordance with Cimas and regulatory requirements.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing an Annual Operating Plan for the Clinic.

Developing the Annual Budget for the Clinic.

Checking that the Clinic is registered with the Health Professions Authority, Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe and the City Council.

Conducting consultations, diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Overseeing the patient’s diagnosis, treatment and prevention of occupational illnesses and injuries.

Assess staff performance and carry out clinic reviews on set targets.

Qualifications and Experience

Registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Must have an Open Practicing Certificate (OPC).

Post Graduate Degree in Management is desirable.

Proven private practice experience.

Proven computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet).

Key Competencies: