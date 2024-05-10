Clinic Manager- Victoria Falls Clinic
Our purpose is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions. In pursuit of this purpose, we are looking for a Clinic Manager to join the organization and ensure the smooth running of the Clinic, attend to patients and prepare performance reports in accordance with Cimas and regulatory requirements.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Developing an Annual Operating Plan for the Clinic.
- Developing the Annual Budget for the Clinic.
- Checking that the Clinic is registered with the Health Professions Authority, Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe and the City Council.
- Conducting consultations, diagnosis and treatment of patients.
- Overseeing the patient’s diagnosis, treatment and prevention of occupational illnesses and injuries.
- Assess staff performance and carry out clinic reviews on set targets.
Qualifications and Experience
- Registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
- Must have an Open Practicing Certificate (OPC).
- Post Graduate Degree in Management is desirable.
- Proven private practice experience.
- Proven computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet).
Key Competencies:
The ideal candidate should formulate and execute actionable plans to achieve set goals. The ability to manage and develop staff, plan, organize, and communicate effectively is essential in making decisions on resources, training, patient management, and treatment plans.
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw
clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject. Applications to reach the above no later than 10 May 2024.
