Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Coffee Shop Attendant (Harare)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Jun. 09, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Previous work experience as a Barista or Waiter/ Waitress.
  • Hands-on experience with brewing equipment.
  • Ability to gauge customer’s preferences.
  • Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their CVs only to the following addresses:

The Administrator Corporate 24 Healthcare

6 Bath Road

Belgravia, Harare

OR email: hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com

NB: Any CVs not submitted on the addresses above will not be considered. Corporate 24 does not have any agents who recruit on their behalf. Do not pay anyone posing as an agent or employee of Corporate 24 for a job.

Deadline: 09 2023

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

