Communications and Knowledge Management Intern (Harare)

Our people come from hugely diverse backgrounds and with a variety of expertise, ranging from HR and finance to advocacy and conservation science. We welcome applications from anyone who believes they can help us create a better future for people and wildlife.

What we do:

We are an independent conservation organization, striving to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife. From individuals and communities to business and government, we are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Together, we seek to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.

We are looking for a young, dynamic, self-driven Communications and Knowledge Management Intern to ensure the promotion of the WWF Zimbabwe Country Office Brand among different audiences in the country and within the WWF Network in support of the WWF Strategic Plan and Communication Strategy as well as specific project communication needs

Location: Harare, Zimbabwe

Contract Type: Intern

Duration: 12 months

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the development and implementation of effective internal and external strategies for communicating WWF Zimbabwe Country Office conservation initiatives to enhance the organisation’s profile, visibility and brand.

Assist in the dissemination of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials including print and electronic materials such as, newsletters, banners, brochures; and annual reports.

Assist in effective management of WWF Zimbabwe Country Office’s targeted digital platforms including the website, and social media to ensure relevant and up-to-date content.

Support in building and strengthening strategic partnerships and relationships with media organisations to communicate and advance the WWF Zimbabwe Country Office’s position on conservation and important policy issues.

Assist in the design and implementation of crises and media handling strategies.

Assist in the Development and management of the department’s annual work plans and budgets.

Support projects leads while on field trips in liaison with Communications manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Students studying towards Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Public Relations, Media Relations, or other related field;[Undergraduates]

Team player.

The ability to work under pressure.

Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to develop and maintain strong relationships at all levels, within WWF Zimbabwe and, as required, with external stakeholders.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

Identifies and aligns with the core values of the WWF organisation: Courage, Integrity, Respect & Collaboration.

Other

How to Apply

Email a letter of Motivation and Curriculum Vitae as one PDF document indicating “COMMUNICATIONS INTERN” in the subject line to: hrmanager@wwf.org.zw.

Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and work permit restrictions might apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message