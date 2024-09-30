Community Health and Linkages Officer (Manicaland)

Job Description

The District Community Health and Linkage Officer is responsible for all aspects of the district's facility, family, and community engagement in the SPACE for OVC Program. S/he will contribute to a work culture that promotes trust, honesty, and confidentiality. S/he is able to plan, organize and, train community cadres and caregivers on updated HIV and other health guidelines. S/he oversees the community-level activities that promote Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT), support closure of the pediatric treatment gap, and address the unique barriers to retention in care and viral suppression experienced by children, adolescents, and youth living with HIV, including expanded access to integrated mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS). S/he is able to initiate community groups to facilitate community-level support to improve treatment care and support outcomes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Improve access to HIV care and treatment services for children, adolescents, and youth

Monitoring, Evaluation and Delivery of Results.

Public/ Private Networking and Partnership-Building.

Key Performance Area #1: Improve access to HIV care and treatment services for children, adolescents, and youth LOE % 45%

Conduct gap analysis on OVC implementation and capacity among health care workers and community cadres.

Responsible for the design and implementation of case-finding strategies for safe and ethical index testing, HIVST, & Prevention Services.

Responsible for developing the program’s child-centered/family-centered care plans for activities

Ensure a Differentiated Service Delivery mechanism for OVC.

Provide technical support and oversight on community-based activities conducted by Mentor Mothers, CCWs,

Work closely with the MOHCC, OI/ART Team and clinical partners to ensure 95% linkage to ART

Collaborate with MOHCC/DSD and clinical partners to support, review, train, and mentor staff on HIV

Prevention, HTS, safe & Ethical Index Testing, and on Standard Operation Procedures in line with national and program directives for children, adolescents, and youth

Oversee and manage the budget in liaison with the finance department

Collaborate with other stakeholders in monthly/quarterly/semi-annual meetings and line ministries.

Organize the formation of support groups and/or regeneration of support groups (PMTCT mothers baby pairs, young mothers’ group, Integrated mother Baby Pair groups, and groups for children and adolescents living with HIV (CALHIV) and provide continuous mentorship at each supported facility within the district.

Support the integration of MHPSS into service provision for C/ALHIV, including task sharing with non-mental health specialists,

Build capacity of community cadres on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, train and support young PLHIV to serve as peer facilitators

Compile all the progress reports, and monthly/quarterly review report and presentation.

Key Performance Area #2: Delivery of program and M & E activities in the district LOE 35%