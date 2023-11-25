Compliance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Compliance Manager within the Compliance Department. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The successful candidate shall be responsible for developing, implementing and monitoring all aspects of the Bank's compliance activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluates banking activities to assess/monitor compliance with policies and procedures, as well as applicable laws and regulations.

Generates reporting, which identifies and addresses areas of significant risk and evaluates overall effectiveness of operations.

Ensures that all systems and processes are well documented and followed.

Report on the findings of monitoring and evaluation processes and make recommendations as appropriate.

Prepares Board and Board Committees papers on a quarterly basis, and as and when these are required.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Bachelor degree in Finance, Banking or any other related field.

At least 5 years' experience preferably in banking environment, 2 years of which should be at managerial level.

Financial institution experience with significant knowledge in regulatory compliance/risk related issues in internal auditing or risk management will be an added advantage.

Expert knowledge of banking laws and compliance regulations related to microfinance institutions.

Attention to detail, accuracy and the ability to manage multiple tasks and deadlines.

Excellent writing and verbal communication skills to interact with various audiences.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 01 December 2023