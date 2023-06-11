Computer Science Teacher Up to “A” Level (Kadoma)

Job Description

Maranatha Christian High School Kadoma is looking for well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant position of Computer Science teacher that has arisen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian High School Kadoma is a Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC center with Boarding and day School.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching the subject up to A Level.

Creating lesson plans,

Evaluating student performance.

Maintaining classroom records.

Meeting with parents, teachers, and other professionals.

Updating curriculum, and participating in campus events.

Evaluating and grading students' class work, assignments, and other papers.

Supervising projects.

Preparing course materials such as syllabi, homework assignments, and hand-outs.

Carrying out additional research, supervisory, or organizational duties may also be required depending upon the expectations of the Maranatha Christian School.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subject or an approved teacher training program from a well-recognized institution.

Post Graduate Diploma in education or

Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution

Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and exam classes.

4 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.

Christian based background.

Ability to solve minor problems that happen within their classrooms.

Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don't immediately understand the concepts being presented.

Professionalism.

Good communication skills since the teacher must interact with parents, administrators, and other teachers on a daily basis.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and CVs should be submitted to: info.cvs04@gmail.com

NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered and preference shall be given to Kadoma residents and towns near Kadoma.

Deadline: 11 June 2023