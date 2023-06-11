Pindula|
Maranatha Christian Schools

Computer Science Teacher Up to “A” Level (Kadoma)

Maranatha Christian Schools
Jun. 11, 2023
Job Description

Maranatha Christian High School Kadoma is looking for well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant position of Computer Science teacher that has arisen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian High School Kadoma is a Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC center with Boarding and day School.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teaching the subject up to A Level.
  • Creating lesson plans,
  • Evaluating student performance.
  • Maintaining classroom records.
  • Meeting with parents, teachers, and other professionals.
  • Updating curriculum, and participating in campus events.
  • Evaluating and grading students' class work, assignments, and other papers.
  • Supervising projects.
  • Preparing course materials such as syllabi, homework assignments, and hand-outs.
  • Carrying out additional research, supervisory, or organizational duties may also be required depending upon the expectations of the Maranatha Christian School.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subject or an approved teacher training program from a well-recognized institution.
  • Post Graduate Diploma in education or
  • Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution
  • Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and exam classes.
  • 4 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.
  • Christian based background.
  • Ability to solve minor problems that happen within their classrooms.
  • Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don't immediately understand the concepts being presented.
  • Professionalism.
  • Good communication skills since the teacher must interact with parents, administrators, and other teachers on a daily basis.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and CVs should be submitted to: info.cvs04@gmail.com

NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered and preference shall be given to Kadoma residents and towns near Kadoma.

Deadline: 11 June 2023

Maranatha Christian Schools

Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma. An independent private schools, with pre-school, junior and high schools. The schools were born out of the need to provide quality education to the children from middle and upper class families

