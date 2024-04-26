Content Manager - Consultant (Zimbabwe)

Working with people in over 200 countries and territories, we are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

Role Purpose:

To support with regional social media and website scheduling and management needs, working closely with the Regional Content Managers and Regional marketing and communication teams. The Part-Time content manager will be responsible for updating SOLAS pages, creating and scheduling posts on our social channels, working on reports under the guidance of the Marketing Hub and the regional communication team. The content manager will ensure that all posts are aligned with our brand guidelines, properly tagged and scheduled in a timely fashion.

Duties and Responsibilities

Project Support:

This role will be regional, or cluster based depending on the requirements of the business. The main role of the content manager will be to create and manage our social media and website updates. They will:

Work closely with regional content managers and marketing & communication teams

Manage website and social media updates for specific projects.

Write, edit and update imagery, captions and tags under the guidance of the regional marketing team and the Hub for social media channels and our SOLAS website pages.

Monitor the social media accounts and offer constructive interaction with users.

Will participate in SEO activities and updates.

Managing self and others:

Maintains brand standards/creative quality in region, supported by the Regional Content managers and regional marketing teams.

Keeps abreast of new social trends in the markets.

Supports the implementation of the equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) framework for social media and website by demonstrating inclusion of diversity in creatives across both print and digital and implementing EDI recommendations.

Relationship and Stakeholder Management:

Proactively builds and maintains collaborative relationships with internal peers and stakeholders to ensure integrated, joined up and future-proofed working.

Acts as a Brand Ambassador, helping deliver a strong British Council brand.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant degree or demonstrable equivalent level of experience.

Role specific knowledge and experience:

Proven experience in social media management and tools.

SOLAS certified.

Creative with some knowledge of design/editing tools.

Content writing and proofreading skills.

Able to follow instructions clearly to achieve desired results.

Desirable:

Stakeholder management and influencing.

Ability to assess creative projects and assets.

Other

How to Apply

Deadline: 08 May 2024