Photographer - Consultant (Zimbabwe)

Role Purpose:

To support local photography needs, working closely with the Hub Design Manager and Regional marketing and communication teams. The Part-Time photographer will be responsible for attending key British Council events and managing projects which involve taking pictures and editing them for social media and press, ensuring all pictures taken align with our brand guidelines. They will drive a focus on standardisation of the images while still ensuring pictures taken meet the objectives of our events.

Duties and Responsibilities

Project Support:

This role will be limited to the country in which the photographer will be based. The main role of the photographer will be to capture relevant images at events and at British Council offices which are in line with our brand guidelines. They will:

Work closely with external partners and colleagues to produce high-quality photographic images.

Use different techniques to enhance the photographs as required.

Use photo manipulation software such as Adobe Suite to get desired results.

Recommend creative ideas to exceed expectations of goals and objectives.

Use artistic knowledge to enhance and compose photographs.

Review sets of photographs and select the best results.

Operate various photographic equipment such as single lens reflex cameras and film or digital cameras and lighting.

Managing self and others:

Maintains brand standards/creative quality in region, supported by the Design Manager.

Keeps abreast of production software and technology to ensure industry standards.

Supports the implementation of the equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) framework for photography by demonstrating inclusion of diversity in creatives across both print and digital and implementing EDI recommendations.

Relationship and Stakeholder Management:

Proactively builds and maintains collaborative relationships with internal peers and stakeholders to ensure integrated, joined up and future-proofed working.

Acts as a Brand Ambassador, helping deliver a strong British Council brand.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant degree or demonstrable equivalent level of experience.

Role specific knowledge and experience:

Proven experience as a photographer (please submit portfolio).

Detailed knowledge of photography art and lighting.

Strong creative presence and artistic flair.

Able to follow instructions clearly to achieve desired results.

Able to stand and move around for long periods at a time and willing to work post 5.00 pm.

Desirable:

Stakeholder management and influencing.

Ability to assess creative projects and assets.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 08 May 2024