Nash Paints

Costing Accountant (Harare)

Nash Paints
May. 31, 2023
Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for a Costing Accountant who has a strong background in manufacturing and retail industry to join the accounting team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Collecting and validating data to determine both fixed and variable costs of business activity such as rent, raw material purchases, inventory and labour.
  • Analysing changes in product design, raw materials, manufacturing methods or services provided to determine effects on cost.
  • Analysing actual manufacturing costs and preparing periodic reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.
  • Recording cost information for use in controlling expenditures.
  • Recommending cost-saving options.
  • Pricing.
  • Initiating the month-end processes.
  • Performing physical inventory inspections and monitoring.
  • Inventory management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Accounting degree.
  • Must have a strong costing background and excellent analytical skills.
  • Professional course (ACCA, CIS, CIMA).added advantage.
  • At least 4 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

If intersted please send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw

Daedline: 31 April 2023

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

