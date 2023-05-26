Costing Accountant (Harare)

Job Description
Nash Paints is looking for a Costing Accountant who has a strong background in manufacturing and retail industry to join the accounting team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collecting and validating data to determine both fixed and variable costs of business activity such as rent, raw material purchases, inventory and labour.
- Analysing changes in product design, raw materials, manufacturing methods or services provided to determine effects on cost.
- Analysing actual manufacturing costs and preparing periodic reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.
- Recording cost information for use in controlling expenditures.
- Recommending cost-saving options.
- Pricing.
- Initiating the month-end processes.
- Performing physical inventory inspections and monitoring.
- Inventory management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting degree.
- Must have a strong costing background and excellent analytical skills.
- Professional course (ACCA, CIS, CIMA).added advantage.
- At least 4 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
If intersted please send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw
Daedline: 31 April 2023