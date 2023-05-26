Costing Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for a Costing Accountant who has a strong background in manufacturing and retail industry to join the accounting team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collecting and validating data to determine both fixed and variable costs of business activity such as rent, raw material purchases, inventory and labour.

Analysing changes in product design, raw materials, manufacturing methods or services provided to determine effects on cost.

Analysing actual manufacturing costs and preparing periodic reports comparing standard costs to actual production costs.

Recording cost information for use in controlling expenditures.

Recommending cost-saving options.

Pricing.

Initiating the month-end processes.

Performing physical inventory inspections and monitoring.

Inventory management.

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting degree.

Must have a strong costing background and excellent analytical skills.

Professional course (ACCA, CIS, CIMA).added advantage.

At least 4 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

If intersted please send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw

Daedline: 31 April 2023