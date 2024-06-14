Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

The Director Quality Assurance is a key leadership role in the university responsible for ensuring and enhancing the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of academic programs, institutional processes, and student services within the institution. The role primarily focuses on monitoring and improving the overall quality standards and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the implementation of the university quality assurance policy and strategic plan to achieve the objectives of the university quality assurance framework.

Co-ordinate and support quality assurance and enhancement of management systems across the university.

Design, develop, and implement a comprehensive quality assurance framework and related policies and procedures aligned with the university’s strategic goals and objectives.

Oversee compliance with quality standards set up by regulatory bodies such as the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE).

Ensure that the institution maintains its accreditation status and meets all requirements for programmatic and institutional accreditation.

Establish and maintain effective quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews, audits, and evaluations of academic programs, instructional methods, student services, and administrative functions. Identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions where necessary.

Prepare reports and presentations for internal and external stakeholders, highlighting areas of strength, improvement, and recommendations for action.

Work closely with faculty, academic administrators, and support staff to promote a culture of continuous improvement and quality enhancement.

Provide guidance and support to faculty and staff in developing and implementing quality assurance strategies and initiatives.

Develop and deliver training programs and workshops to enhance awareness and understanding of quality assurance principles and practices among faculty, staff, and administrators.

Stay updated with emerging trends, best practices, and regulatory changes in higher education quality assurance.

Identify potential risks and develop strategies to mitigate them. Ensure that appropriate mechanisms are in place to address issues related to academic quality, student satisfaction, and compliance matters.

Represent the institution and engage with external stakeholders, including regulatory agencies, accrediting bodies, and professional organizations.

Stay abreast of industry developments and participate in relevant conferences, forums, and workshops.

Ensure that proposals for new programs, reviews of existing programs, and changes to existing programs meet the requirements of ZIMCHE and the Institutional Quality Assurance Standards.

Promoting quality of teaching and learning in the university through periodic evaluation of academic activities in the University;

Conduct regular audits of academic and administrative departments to ensure compliance with policies and procedures.

Ensure sustainable quality assurance and sustainable delivery of services by the University.

Perform any other duties related to Quality Assurance as may be assigned from time to time by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a PhD holder.

Two (2) years’ experience in Innovation, Industrialisation, Teaching, Research and Community engagement.

Five (5) years at senior management level such as a Dean of Faculty or Chairperson of a Department.

Demonstrate leadership experience in higher education quality promotion and assurance.

Evidence of in-depth and extensive knowledge of tertiary education and related quality assurance policies, processes and issues.

Evidence of competence in qualitative and quantitative data analysis and excellent report writing skills.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

Ability to work collaboratively with diverse groups of stakeholders.

Experience managing a team of professionals.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: