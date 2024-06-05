Disaster Management Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

To coordinate the Disaster Management programme activities in line with the Strategic Plan of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society. Based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees the planning and analysis of programme activities in conformity with the strategic plan.

Participates and guides participants during the planning process in the development of national programme plans.

Develops and submits budgets for the consolidated Disaster Management Plan

Organizes Disaster Management programme meetings to discuss the implementation strategies for programmes activities.

Oversees and holds progress review meetings with Project Coordinators; Finance; PMER and partners.

Organizes and facilitates training programmes for volunteers, staff and stakeholders on disaster management.

Develops disaster preparedness and response systems and procedures through community based DRR activities call outs and maintenance of adequate emergency stocks.

Develops national and international appeals for funding for emergencies and disasters.

Analyses and reviews situational update reports from Project Officers and highlighting the level of disaster and possible needs.

Organizes and participates in the on-going, mid-term summative evaluations of programmes by donors and consultants.

Analyses evaluation reports and action recommendations.

Develops and submits to the Operations Director contributions of Disaster programmes for the development of a strategic plan of the Society

Prepares project proposals of programmes and projects for presentation to donors for funding.

Attends meetings, workshops, conferences and other Disaster functions at National, Regional and International level.

Qualifications and Experience

An undergraduate degree in Disaster Management, Social Science ,Project Management, Development Studies.

Master’s Degree in Disaster Management/Development Studies a distinct advantage.

At least 5 years of professional experience in working in a humanitarian/development organisation with a focus on disaster management.

Experience in working on ECHO-funded projects

Strong familiarity with disaster response and preparedness in Zimbabwe..

Project management experience including monitoring, evaluation, narrative reporting knowledge of financial monitoring and reporting.

Experience coordinating with national level Government agencies, coordination platforms and partner organisations.

Possesses a class four driver’s licence.

Competencies:

Skilled in use of Microsoft office package.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

kills in conducting training and other capacity building activities.

Strong analytical and research competencies.

Strong time and task management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Apply through emailing to The Secretary General , Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and attach your application letter and CV on: zrcs@redcrosszim.org.zw