Dispensary Assistant C5 [Masvingo]
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position which is based at Parksmed Retail Pharmacy Masvingo under Parksmed Investments division. The incumbent will be reporting to the Pharmacy Supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work independently in the designated area of the pharmacy.
- Sell of over the counter (OTC) medicines, front shop, cosmetics and other related products.
- Handling of sales, cash payments and transactions.
- Making sure there is smartness and order in the pharmacy i.e. free from dirt, cleaning and dusting
- Helps the pharmacist in noting stock outs and noting down products that need to be replenished
- Ensure all day to day inventory transactions (stock cards and inventory reports) are updated on a real-time basis with accuracy.
- To control and document the receipt, handling, storage and pick up of medicines making sure there is observance of (FIFO/FEFO) rule.
- Ability to do stocktake.
- Ability to receive stock on Dispenseware software.
- Helps the Pharmacy Supervisor in preparing budget for the Pharmacy.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 Ordinary level subjects.
- Certificate in Dispensary.
- National Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology is an added advantage.
- At least five years working experience in a similar or related position.
- A sound understanding of Retailware and Dispenseware.
- A good understanding of over the counter medicines, storage and handling of pharmaceutical products in retail pharmacy.
- Good customer service, hard work and trustworthy are required attributes.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The General Manager
Parksmed Health Fund
P.O box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Email: vacancy@parksmed.co.zw
Or hand deliver to Head Office`s Parksmed Section On or before the 30th of November 2024
Parksmed Health Fund
Parksmed Health Fund is registered in accordance with Medical Services (Medical Aid Societies) Regulations, 2000 as per Statutory Instrument 330 of 2000. All applications for registration are made to the Secretary of Health and Child Welfare. The registration certificate number is 4 of 2017
Address
PARKSMED HEALTH FUND HEAD OFFICE
(ZIMPARKS HQ),
Botanical Gardens,
Corner Sandringham Dr & Borrowdale Rd,
Harare,
Zimbabwe