Dispensary Assistant C5 [Masvingo]

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position which is based at Parksmed Retail Pharmacy Masvingo under Parksmed Investments division. The incumbent will be reporting to the Pharmacy Supervisor.

Work independently in the designated area of the pharmacy.

Sell of over the counter (OTC) medicines, front shop, cosmetics and other related products.

Handling of sales, cash payments and transactions.

Making sure there is smartness and order in the pharmacy i.e. free from dirt, cleaning and dusting

Helps the pharmacist in noting stock outs and noting down products that need to be replenished

Ensure all day to day inventory transactions (stock cards and inventory reports) are updated on a real-time basis with accuracy.

To control and document the receipt, handling, storage and pick up of medicines making sure there is observance of (FIFO/FEFO) rule.

Ability to do stocktake.

Ability to receive stock on Dispenseware software.

Helps the Pharmacy Supervisor in preparing budget for the Pharmacy.

5 Ordinary level subjects.

Certificate in Dispensary.

National Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology is an added advantage.

At least five years working experience in a similar or related position.

A sound understanding of Retailware and Dispenseware.

A good understanding of over the counter medicines, storage and handling of pharmaceutical products in retail pharmacy.

Good customer service, hard work and trustworthy are required attributes.

