Dispensary Assistants (Harare, Kwekwe, Gweru, Mutare, Bulawayo)

Job Description

Join our dynamic team! We’re seeking qualified and experienced individuals to apply for the position of Dispensary Assistants, working alongside our dedicated Pharmacists. If you’re passionate about healthcare and ready for a rewarding role, we invite you to be part of the Booties Pharmacy family. Apply now!

Duties and Responsibilities

Dispense prescription medication and other medical products to patients under direction of the pharmacist.

Counts pills, labels bottles, prices, and compounds medications to prepare prescriptions for patients as directed.

To ensure processing of medical aid claims under NH263.

Noting expiries and short dated products of less than 6 months’ shelf life.

Facilitate thorough investigations on hanging scripts and making sure they are dealt with effectively.

Order and receive stock and ensure that it is stored correctly.

Provide excellent customer service and handle customer complaints or concerns.

Keep up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in dispensary assistance.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant qualifications in dispensary assistance.

At least 1 year of working experience.

At least 5 O’ Level subjects.

Computer literacy.

Knowledge of generic and trade names of commonly prescribed medications.

Knowledge of health and safety regulations.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: humanresources@bootiespharmacies.co.zw

Deadline: 29 March 2024