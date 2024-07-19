District Driver-Assistant (Bulawayo)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Association of Church related Hospitals (ZACH) is in 6 districts (CHIMANIMANI, Umzingwane, Chimanimani, Kwekwe, Bindura and Masvingo) seeking to assist the District Programme Officer in facilitating the roll out of “One Stop Centres” (OSC) which seeks to give holistic care to gender Based Victims (GBV) and/or the “Start Awareness Support and Action” (SASA) innovative model that focuses on changing uneven power dynamics between genders through building local activism, advocacy, community dialogue and utilization of community champions in the 6 districts.
This position provides driving support to programme staff on field visits, trainings, delivery of project commodities to sites, maintenance of clean office space and its surroundings. The incumbent also provides technical support to the maintenance of project vehicle.
Reporting to: The District Program Officer.
Location: Umguza District One Stop Centre housed at Nyamandhlovu District Hospital.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Drive project staff to field visits and provide other light courier services as required; Coordinate the maintenance ZACH vehicles, maintenance of vehicle log books and be responsible for general vehicle cleanliness.
- Assist project staff with trip planning; Receiving visitors and directing them to relevant officers.
- Receiving all phone calls and take messages or direct the calls to the relevant officer.
- Reporting faulty equipment/machinery/telephone to relevant technicians and advising staff on progress.
- Provide basic information and advice to visitors; Sorting, dispatching incoming and outgoing mail.
- General secretarial work for the association i.e. responding and typing correspondence, taking minutes, production of reports, and publications etc.
- Assisting in organizing workshop venues.
- Photocopying, binding and dispatching Minutes, handouts, Reports, meeting notices and invitations.
- Providing teas for meetings held within the office with visitors.
- Processing confidential documents/mail for programme and stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum 5 O level passes, including English.
- Minimum of Clean Class 4 driver’s license and valid Defensive Driver’s License.
- At least 5 years’ driving experience.
- Must respect and adhere to all safety and traffic rules.
- Understanding of written and spoken English is required.
- Basic Motor Vehicle Mechanic course is an added advantage.
- First Aid Course and with proven experience in First Aid management is an advantage.
- Familiarity with Microsoft Office software (Word, Access, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Proven community mobilisation experience for health programs an added.
Key Qualities:
- Ability to produce results with minimum funding and supervision.
- Ability to move forward in a changing environment.
- Ability to foster integration and teamwork is an asset.
- Ability to communicate in a credible and effective way.
- Willingness to become activist for AGYW issues.
Other
How to Apply
