District Driver-Assistant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Association of Church related Hospitals (ZACH) is in 6 districts (CHIMANIMANI, Umzingwane, Chimanimani, Kwekwe, Bindura and Masvingo) seeking to assist the District Programme Officer in facilitating the roll out of “One Stop Centres” (OSC) which seeks to give holistic care to gender Based Victims (GBV) and/or the “Start Awareness Support and Action” (SASA) innovative model that focuses on changing uneven power dynamics between genders through building local activism, advocacy, community dialogue and utilization of community champions in the 6 districts.

This position provides driving support to programme staff on field visits, trainings, delivery of project commodities to sites, maintenance of clean office space and its surroundings. The incumbent also provides technical support to the maintenance of project vehicle.

Reporting to: ​The District Program Officer.