District Field Officer (Mashonaland West Province)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society is looking for experienced personnel to fill the role of a District Field Officer for an IFRC- Emergency Appeal Cholera programme. The project seeks to prevent the spread and elimination of Cholera in Mashonaland West Province.

Duties and Responsibilities

Directly implement in the field the activities defined in the program in close collaboration with the Project Coordinator.

Work with community committees to ensure the identification and selection of the most vulnerable population and provide information to ensure accountability fairness and transparency during implementation of activities.

Work closely with community structures to follow up on implementation of planned community activities.

Participate in the training and education of beneficiaries according to the project requirements;

Facilitate provision of technical advice for the implementation of activities.

Collect the required information in the field to facilitate the follow up of the project, with the support of the Project Coordinator.

Facilitate the evaluation of the project in the field, as required.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health, Disaster Management, Development Studies, Social Sciences or any other related field from a recognized institution of learning.

At least 2 years of relevant experience in community development focusing on public health, project monitoring, evaluation, accountability, and learning.

The incumbent must demonstrate experience of working with communities.

Competencies:

Familiarity in using data collection tools (ODK, KoBo, Excel).

Skills in conducting training and other capacity building activities.

Class four driver’s licence a must.

Other

How to Apply

Apply through emailing to The Secretary General , Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and attach your application letter and CV on: zrcs@redcrosszim.org.zw