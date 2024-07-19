District Program Officer (Chimanimani)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Association of Church related Hospitals (ZACH) is calling for applications for a District Programme Officer post which has fallen vacant at one of its 6 districts in Zimbabwe, Chimanimani District in Manicaland Province. The program seeks to facilitate the roll out of “Start Awareness Support and Action” (SASA) innovative model that focuses on changing uneven power dynamics between genders through building local activism, advocacy, community dialogue and utilization of community champions at district level as well as a One Stop Centre in Chimanimani District.

Location: ​ ​One Stop Centre, Chimanimani District Hospital

Duties and Responsibilities

To be the district focal person, playing a lead role in implementing and monitoring the SASA and OSC projects.

Overall day to day management of OSC and direct manager for staff members. This includes coaching, ensuring co-ordination between staff and developing staff capacity.

Developing site specific Standard Operational Procedure (SOPs) for the OSC; Conduct surveys and assessments to determine programming needs and program expansion and produce and disseminate survey/ assessment reports in a timely manner.

Assess protection needs of survivors and identify problems/gaps and propose/prioritize timely practical actions to respond to particular need.

Ensure that ethical and sound data collection and information management systems are in place for appropriate analysis, planning, evaluation, and advocacy.

To collaborate effectively with key districts stakeholders.

Build local activism through conducting of: Outreach services using Stop the Bus model in hot spots to bring combination prevention services targeting Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) in collaboration with HIV Testing Services (HTS), Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC), Gender Based Violence (GBV) screening, family planning, Social Welfare, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), programme staff, ambassadors/champions).

To play a leading role in SASA Community Champions and drama groups selection (30 Champions in each district).

To be the lead in organizing District Level Training of SASA Community Champions on SASA methodology adequately covering each of the 4 SASA phases.

To monitor, supervise and report on activities of SASA Community Champions.

To conduct SASA Dialogue Meetings with communities linked to OSC Outreach forums.

To conduct quarterly ward level AGYW led (and supported by SASA! Champions) SASA Community Awareness Meetings with families, community leaders and service providers.

To conduct quarterly Advocacy and Policy Engagement meetings with Religious and Community Leaders by SASA! Champions.

To conduct steering committee meetings with key stakeholders in districts/media/other organisations (at district level - 2 meetings in first quarter and once every subsequent quarter).

To organize and support SASA! District Level Public Events (one event per district per year with all different groups engaged in SASA! (SASA! Champions, AGYW, religious and community leaders, health workers, police, drama troupes and community members).

To participate in the Provincial Level Training for court Officials to support local court officials to better understand Violence Against Women and its connection to HIV as well as in victim friendly approaches.

To participate in National Annual meetings with national policy makers from SASA! Communities - advocacy meetings to engage national policy makers from SASA! Communities (Members of Parliament, senators and chiefs from area).

To document AGWY issues from SASA! for positive and consistent Gender responsive reporting through using Journalists who had been sensitized on key VAW/HIV.

To participate in Annual national media conference to publicise policy issues emerging from SASA! Communities.

Undertake quality control and site monitoring to ensure that services provided are according to international best practice standards.

Support implementation and ensure adherence to grant work plans, budget forecast plans and monitoring and evaluation plans.

Prepare and maintain/update detailed project specific work plan(s) to ensure that stated goals and objectives are met within the overall grant timeline and budget.

Provide direction and monitor staff in their implementation of the work plan and quality of technical activities, share relevant information and direction to improve quality and achieve timelines.

Ensure all monitoring activities are fully documented, including systematic and timely data collection as required under the grant To compilation and submission of Programme, Monitoring and Evaluation reports to ZACH timely.

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree in Social Sciences, Masters in that field an added advantage.

At least 5 years of NGO experience in a similar position.

Experience in publishing academic papers and/or thought pieces, blogs, reports, etc.

Demonstrated experience in Violence Against Women (VAW) prevention programming.

Languages: English and Shona or Ndebele depending on the preferred area of work.

