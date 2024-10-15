Driver/ Admin Assistant (Binga)
Job Description
The Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative seeks to identify a hard working individual to provide effective transport facilitation to REPSSI Staff in order to attain the objectives of one of its 3 years (2024-2026) Global Fund project. The driver is also required to provide administrative support to the project team. The driver will be based in Binga with extensive travel within the district.
Responsible to: Finance and Admin Manager
Major role : Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, the Driver will assist REPSSI Zimbabwe to fulfil its mission of by providing safe driving support and general administration and logistical work.
Duration of Contract: 12 Months (renewable subject to good performance and availability of donor funds.
Duties and Responsibilities
Supporting Country Office Staff with transportation services
- Drive vehicle for official travel and business.
- Maintain high standard of service to both internal and external guests.
- Ensure punctual and safe transport service.
- Observing the road and traffic laws and regulations of the Republic of Zimbabwe.
- Ensure that safe driving practices are adhered to including local driving codes and
- Internally agreed standards.
Vehicle Security & Maintenance
- Ensure the vehicle is kept clean, tidy and in good working condition at all times.
- Ensure the vehicle is kept secure at all times.
- Ensure the vehicle is given regular/day-to-day maintenance checks: check oil, water,
- battery, brakes, tyres, etc.
- Ensure the vehicle repairs and maintenance are carried out properly by authorized service providers.
- Arrange for repairs and servicing, prepare vehicle spare parts inventory.
- Prepare and submit vehicle monitoring report, including records of vehicle operations, maintenance, expenses, mileage, at end of each month.
- Assist the Finance and Admin Officer to ensure vehicle insurance and registration is updated according to schedule.
- Prepare budget plan for vehicle.
Vehicle Logbook and fuel ledger maintenance
- Log official trips, daily mileage, oil changes, etc.
- Fuel reconciliations.
Administrative support
- Provide assistance to the Finance and Administration staff during the time working at the office, including but not limited to:
- Photocopying, filing, handling mail, delivering goods and correspondences, carrying parcels, packages, and delivery and collection of official documents as per required
- Assisting in organizing meetings, training and workshop activities
- Maintaining office storage facility/garage (ensuring it is clean, secure, dry and orderly tidy)
Qualifications and Experience
- A clean class 4 driver`s license and a valid defensive license.
- 5 Levels including English and Mathematics.
- Good oral communication in English.
- Ability to work in a multicultural organization.
- Minimum five years driving experience.
- Ability to work efficiently under pressure.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Working experience with Government, NGO or public institutions.
- Excellent organizational, planning and logistical skills with a proactive attitude and attention to detail.
- Knowledge of basic motor vehicle maintenance.
- Basic IT and book keeping skills.
- Ability to drive.
- Must be a mature, respectful and honest person of high integrity who is a team player
- Must be medically fit.
- Must be flexible and able to adapt to abrupt changes in programmes at very short notices
- Must be willing and able to learn how to effectively communicate REPSSI purpose, vision, vision and strategic goals.
- Must have traceable reference.
Other
How to Apply
Email to: repssi.zw@repssi.org
If you are in Binga, you can drop the hard copy at REPSSI District Office located at stand Number 291, Binga Offices.
Deadline: 14 October 202Generate a Whatsapp Message
REPSSI
REPSSI is the leading African psychosocial support organisation its vision is that all girls, boys and youth enjoy psychosocial and mental wellbeing. The organisation has strong partnerships with governments (particularly the ministries responsible for Social services, Education and Health), development partners, international organisations and NGOs in thirteen countries of East and Southern Africa. REPSSI is registered in Zimbabwe as a Private Voluntary Organisation, PVO No 10/12. For fifteen years, REPSSI has provided technical capacity enhancement to its partners to strengthen communities’ and families’ ability to promote the psychosocial wellbeing of their children and youth.