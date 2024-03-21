Driver/ Admin Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

The Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative seeks to identify a hard working individual to provide effective transport facilitation to REPSSI Staff in order to attain the objectives of one of its 3 years Global Fund project. The driver is also required to provide administrative support to the project team. The driver will be based in Hwange with extensive travel within the district.

Organizational Relationships: Responsible to: Finance and Admin Manager Major role

Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, the Driver will assist REPSSI Zimbabwe to fulfil its mission of by providing safe driving support and general administration and logistical work. Duration of Contract: 12 Months (renewable subject to good performance and availability of donor funds.