Driver (Kariba)

Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading national HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organization’s programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE). FACT seeks the services of a Driver detailed below.

Reports to: Procurement and Logistics Assistant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintains vehicle log books and photocopies the current log sheet and fuel ledger and submits to the Senior Driver.

Checks to see if vehicles are due for service and takes vehicles for servicing and repairs.

Keeps vehicles clean all the time.

Initiates fuel procurement requests.

Supports teams on outreach activities.

Drives project staff to their project implementation areas.

Collects all commodities (fuel, stationery, furniture etc) procured for the office.

Reports incidents and breakdowns on the vehicles.

Checks to ensure all vehicles have fuel, oil, water, and other fluids.

Checks to ensure that all vehicles are licensed and insured by liaising with the Senior Driver.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O levels.

Driver’s licence should be at least 5 years.

At least 2 years accident-free driving as a professional driver.

Class 4 drivers’ licence, defensive driving certificate,

