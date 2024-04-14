Driver (Kariba)
Job Description
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading national HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organization’s programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE). FACT seeks the services of a Driver detailed below.
Reports to: Procurement and Logistics Assistant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintains vehicle log books and photocopies the current log sheet and fuel ledger and submits to the Senior Driver.
- Checks to see if vehicles are due for service and takes vehicles for servicing and repairs.
- Keeps vehicles clean all the time.
- Initiates fuel procurement requests.
- Supports teams on outreach activities.
- Drives project staff to their project implementation areas.
- Collects all commodities (fuel, stationery, furniture etc) procured for the office.
- Reports incidents and breakdowns on the vehicles.
- Checks to ensure all vehicles have fuel, oil, water, and other fluids.
- Checks to ensure that all vehicles are licensed and insured by liaising with the Senior Driver.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O levels.
- Driver’s licence should be at least 5 years.
- At least 2 years accident-free driving as a professional driver.
- Class 4 drivers’ licence, defensive driving certificate,
Other
How to Apply
Click here and complete the form.
Send a detailed CV to: hr@fact.org.zw, highlighting the post.
Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.
- Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
- FACT is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, colour, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].
FACT does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.
NB: Only short listed candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 19 April 2024
