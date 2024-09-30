Driver (Kwekwe)

Job Description

FACT Zimbabwe is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading national HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. FACT seeks the services of staff as detailed below;

Reports to: Procurement and Logistics Assistant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drives project staff to their project implementation areas.

Collects all commodities (fuel, stationery, furniture etc) procured for the office.

Reports incidents and breakdowns on the vehicles.

Checks to ensure all vehicles have fuel, oil, water, and other fluids.

Checks to ensure that all vehicles are licenced and insured by liaising with the Senior Driver.

Maintains vehicle log books and photocopies the current log sheet and fuel ledger and submits to the Senior Driver.

Checks to see if vehicles are due for service and takes vehicles for servicing and repairs.

Keeps vehicles clean all the time.

Initiates fuel procurement requests.

Supports teams on outreach activities.

Qualifications and Experience

4 years secondary education.

2 years accident-free driving.

Class 4 drivers licence, defensive driving certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE and complete the form & then send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw highlighting the post. Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.