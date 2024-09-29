Economic Strengthening Officer (Chiredzi)
Job Description
Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement the El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year. The following vacant positions are available from October 2024 to September 2025.
- Program Name: El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) in Chiredzi District: Zimbabwe
- Contract Period: Six (6) Months.
- Reporting to the WASH Coordinator and Business Development Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Delivering the ENIDRA Program Economic Strengthening package at the community level, with overall planning and implementation for the Water Point User Committee.
- Working with the WASH Officer, they will support the WPUC and CHC in undertaking economic strengthening activities, ensuring high-quality facilitation of training and systematic post-training supportive supervision and mentoring for the WPUC.
- Formation of VSLA groups and ensure timeous implementation of VSLA.
- Provide technical support to Project beneficiaries in VSLs in the implementation of the economic strengthening component as per project benchmarks.
- Training of VSLA registered participants on financial literacy, skills assessment, market opportunity identification/assessment, and entrepreneurship.
- Training of hatchery Asset Management Committees on marketing, market linkages, resource mobilization and conflict resolution.
- Data collection of VSLA for submission to WASH Coordinator
- Document economic strengthening project results and, including lessons learnt, humanitarian stories, newsletter articles.
- Timely produce and share weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.
- Develop an activity plan basing on the main Program activity plan.
- Conducting community training needs assessments.
- Capacity building trainings for beneficiaries based on identified needs.
- Planning and scheduling of capacity building activities in consultation with key stakeholders.
- Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.
- Ensuring cross cutting issues such as gender, HIV and AIDS, Protection issues and environment are mainstreamed at all stages of programme implementation.
- Any other duties assigned by the WASH Coordinator.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Agriculture, Natural Resource Management, Social Sciences, or a closely related field.
- A minimum of two (2) years’ experience in household economic strengthening programming.
- Experience in working with rural communities in economic strengthening initiatives.
- Experience in community mobilization, organization, management and mediation among local actors and partner capacity building.
- Demonstrated experience in training design, delivery and mentoring in subject matter relevant to this position.
- Ability to work independently, think innovatively and strategically and work effectively within a team
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Computer literacy is a must.
- Class 3 Driver’s license is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be sent via e-mail (As One Pdf Attachment) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.
OR Hand deliver to :
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Stand Number 117
Neshuro
All applications should be addressed to THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.
NB: MDTC do
es not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application and interview). Qualified female candidates from Mwenezi and Chiredzi, districts are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 26 September 2024 at 16:45 HOURSGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
The Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a registered non-governmental organization (WO 25/91) formed in 1991. MDTC is located in the communal areas of Mwenezi District, Masvingo province. The organization is based on membership formation hence is community owned. The governing body of MDTC is composed of 10 Board of Trustees and currently a membership of 14800 people. The Programme Managing Director is the head of the institution with 3 managers heading the Programmes department, Finance and Administration and Strategic Business Units.
Address: Stand Number 117, Neshuro Growth Point Box 39 Neshuro, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263773003677
Email: admin@mdtco.org.zw