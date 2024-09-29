Economic Strengthening Officer (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement the El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year. The following vacant positions are available from October 2024 to September 2025.

Program Name: El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) in Chiredzi District: Zimbabwe

Contract Period​:​ Six (6) Months.

Reporting to the WASH Coordinator and Business Development Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivering the ENIDRA Program Economic Strengthening package at the community level, with overall planning and implementation for the Water Point User Committee.

Working with the WASH Officer, they will support the WPUC and CHC in undertaking economic strengthening activities, ensuring high-quality facilitation of training and systematic post-training supportive supervision and mentoring for the WPUC.

Formation of VSLA groups and ensure timeous implementation of VSLA.

Provide technical support to Project beneficiaries in VSLs in the implementation of the economic strengthening component as per project benchmarks.

Training of VSLA registered participants on financial literacy, skills assessment, market opportunity identification/assessment, and entrepreneurship.

Training of hatchery Asset Management Committees on marketing, market linkages, resource mobilization and conflict resolution.

Data collection of VSLA for submission to WASH Coordinator

Document economic strengthening project results and, including lessons learnt, humanitarian stories, newsletter articles.

Timely produce and share weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.

Develop an activity plan basing on the main Program activity plan.

Conducting community training needs assessments.

Capacity building trainings for beneficiaries based on identified needs.

Planning and scheduling of capacity building activities in consultation with key stakeholders.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues such as gender, HIV and AIDS, Protection issues and environment are mainstreamed at all stages of programme implementation.

Any other duties assigned by the WASH Coordinator.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Agriculture, Natural Resource Management, Social Sciences, or a closely related field.

A minimum of two (2) years’ experience in household economic strengthening programming.

Experience in working with rural communities in economic strengthening initiatives.

Experience in community mobilization, organization, management and mediation among local actors and partner capacity building.

Demonstrated experience in training design, delivery and mentoring in subject matter relevant to this position.

Ability to work independently, think innovatively and strategically and work effectively within a team

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Computer literacy is a must.

Class 3 Driver’s license is a must.

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (As One Pdf Attachment) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR Hand deliver to :