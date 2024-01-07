Electronics Technician (Harare)
Job Description
A leading company in the security industry is searching for a well-organized, reliable domestic, commercial and industrial security electronic systems Technician to join our team. The Technician's responsibilities will include diagnosing and repairing electronic security systems, installing new equipment, performing routine servicing and inspections, assisting with training and electronic upgrades. You should be able to provide excellent customer service and manage electronic security systems and equipment efficiently.
To be successful, you should demonstrate strong electronic skills and enjoy performing tasks with your hands. As a Technician, you should be able to use a wide range of resources to solve problems and feel comfortable working alone and in a team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assembling, installing, repairing, troubleshooting, and maintaining components of electronic security systems e.g. Intruder Alarms, CCTV,
- Bio Metric systems & Radio Link.
- Sourcing replacement parts for electronic security systems.
- Ensuring all power and manual tools are operated in accordance with health and safety regulations.
- Liaising with line manager and clients to discuss work schedules and time and material cost estimates.
- Carrying out scheduled preventative maintenance and servicing electronic security equipment.
- Performing equipment demonstrations and drawing up training manuals wherever required.
- Interpreting drawings, training manuals, and instructions in order to perform duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Electronics Engineering or equivalent qualification in a relevant discipline.
- At least 3 Years relevant experience preferably in the electronics security industry.
OR
- National Diploma in Electronics Engineering or equivalent qualification in a relevant discipline.
- Al least 4 years’ relevant experience, preferably in the electronics security industry.
Other Attributes:
- Sound understanding of health and safety regulations.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Good eye coordination and physical dexterity.
- Excellent written, verbal, and telephonic communication skills.
- Willingness to learn and accept constructive feedback.
Other
How to Apply
In return the company offers a competitive package commensurate with the position which will be disclosed only to shortlisted candidates. Interested applicants that meet the above specifications may submit their CVs via email to recruitmentvol2024@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Volsec Security
Volsec Security is a security services company in Zimbabwe that was established in 2009 with the sole purpose of providing customised quality security services to its clientele at highly competitive rates. Volsec security is an indigenous company that is locally owned with a nationwide foot print. We have established ourselves to be the major, leading and best in the Zimbabwean security industry, with a diverse clientele base in the banking, mining, embassies, and airlines industries.