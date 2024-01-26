Farm Clerk
Job Description
AGRO-INNOVATION HUB AND INDUSTRIAL PARK
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Proper record keeping and filing.
- Recording all data into software in accordance with weekly and monthly returns.
- Managing and advising management on stock levels.
- Compiling orders in liaison with other offices.
- Receipting and Reconciliation of farm produce and cash received.
- Day to day farm administration.
- Stores management and items issuance.
- Asset protection i.e. verification of the accuracy and validity of orders and ensuring proper weighing, bagging and storage of harvested crops.
- Any other duties assigned by the General Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics/Principles of Accounts.
- A National Certificate in Agriculture/ Accounting.
- At least one (1) year experience in the agricultural or accounting field.
- Strong written and verbal skills a must.
- Knowledge of various agricultural enterprises like beef, small ruminants, monogastrics and crop fodder production is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 January 2024
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi