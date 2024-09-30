Finance and Administration Assistant x5 (Mutare & Masvingo)
Job Description
The Finance and Administration Assistant will provide essential support in financial management and administrative tasks for the project. This role requires strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and a basic understanding of financial processes.
- Duration: (1 YEAR)
- Reports to: Finance Officer/SFAO
Duties and Responsibilities
Financial Support:
- Assist in processing payments and maintaining financial records.
- Help prepare and reconcile bank statements.
- Support the preparation of monthly financial reports and income statements.
Data Entry and Record Keeping:
- Maintain accurate records of all financial transactions.
- Enter financial data into accounting software and spreadsheets.
Administrative Tasks:
- Assist in managing procurement processes, including vendor communications and invoice processing.
- Support the organization of meetings, workshops, and training sessions.
Compliance and Documentation:
- Ensure all financial documentation complies with internal policies and donor requirements.
- Assist in preparing for audits by organizing necessary documentation.
Team Collaboration:
- Work closely with finance and administrative staff to ensure smooth operations.
- Provide support for various project activities as needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field is preferred.
- 1-2 years of experience in finance or administration, preferably in a non-profit or project- based environment.
Skills:
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Excel.
- Basic knowledge of accounting principles and practices.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE and complete the form & then send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw highlighting the post. Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.
- Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
- FACT is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, colour, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].
NB: Only short listed candidates will be notified. FACT does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE).