Finance and Administration Assistant x5 (Mutare & Masvingo)

Maintain accurate records of all financial transactions.

Enter financial data into accounting software and spreadsheets.

Administrative Tasks:

Assist in managing procurement processes, including vendor communications and invoice processing.

Support the organization of meetings, workshops, and training sessions.

Compliance and Documentation:

Ensure all financial documentation complies with internal policies and donor requirements.

Assist in preparing for audits by organizing necessary documentation.

Team Collaboration:

Work closely with finance and administrative staff to ensure smooth operations.

Provide support for various project activities as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field is preferred.

1-2 years of experience in finance or administration, preferably in a non-profit or project- based environment.

Skills:

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Excel.

Basic knowledge of accounting principles and practices.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE and complete the form & then send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw highlighting the post. Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.

Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.

FACT is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, colour, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].

NB: Only short listed candidates will be notified. FACT does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.