Finance Director (Harare)

Oversee the preparation of accurate and timely financial statements, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.

Ensure compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and local accounting regulations. Manage the budgeting and forecasting processes and provide insightful analysis to support decision-making.

Develop and implement robust financial policies, procedures, and internal controls.

Supervise the Company’s treasury function, including cash flow optimization, debt management, and currency risk mitigation.

Liaise with external auditors and regulatory bodies to ensure financial compliance.

Strategic Financial Planning:

Collaborate with the executive team to develop and implement the Company’s financial strategy.

Provide strategic financial advice and recommendations to support the achievement of Cottco’s business objectives.

Identify and evaluate potential investment opportunities, mergers, or acquisitions that align with the Company’s long-term goals.

Assess the financial implications of major business decisions and recommend appropriate courses of action.

Monitor and report on the Company’s financial performance against strategic targets.

Oversee the implementation of effective risk management frameworks and controls.

Risk Management and Governance:

Ensure the integrity of financial data and the robustness of the Company’s accounting systems.

Implement best practices in corporate governance and financial reporting.

Advise the executive team on financial risks and mitigation strategies.

Collaborate with the legal and compliance functions to ensure adherence to relevant laws and regulations.

People Management and Leadership:

Provide strong leadership and direction to the finance team, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Mentor and develop the finance team, ensuring they have the necessary skills and resources to excel.

Establish clear performance goals, monitor progress, and provide regular feedback.

Promote a collaborative and cross-functional working environment.

Qualifications and Experience

Professionally qualified Accountant (CA, ACCA, or equivalent).

Bachelor of Accounting degree from a recognised University.

Minimum 20 years of experience in a senior finance leadership role, preferably in the agribusiness or manufacturing industry.

Proven track record in financial management, strategic planning, and risk management.

Excellent understanding of IFRS and local accounting regulations.

Strong leadership and people management skills.

Proficient in data analysis, financial modelling, and reporting.

Exceptional communication and presentation skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Willingness to travel to Cottco’s countrywide operations as required.

Other

How to Apply

If you possess the required qualifications and experience and are passionate about contributing to the growth and success of Cottco, we encourage you to apply for these exciting opportunities.

Please submit your comprehensive CV and a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to vacancies@cottco.co.zw by August 16, 2024. Indicate the position being applied for in the email.