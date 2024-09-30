Fitter and Turner (Harare)

Job Description

With a history spanning over 150 years, Nestlé didn’t become the world’s leading food and beverages brand by chance. Perfection is at the heart of what we do, and our people are always looking for the next big idea to cement our status. We are now looking for a Fitter and Turner to be based in Zimbabwe Factory.

In this role you will be responsible to perform maintenance, repair, and installation of mechanical equipment and machinery in accordance with safety and quality standards; conduct regular inspections, diagnose faults, and carry out necessary repairs to ensure uninterrupted production operations and collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize equipment performance and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting routine maintenance tasks, including lubrication, alignment, and calibration of machinery.

Troubleshooting and diagnose mechanical faults, utilizing technical knowledge and diagnostic tools.

Performing repairs and replacements of faulty components, ensuring minimal downtime and adherence to safety protocols.

Installing and commissioning new machinery and equipment, ensuring proper functioning and compliance with specifications.

Collaborating with production and engineering teams to identify opportunities for process optimization and efficiency improvement.

Maintaining accurate records of maintenance activities, including work orders, equipment history, and spare parts inventory.

Adhering to safety guidelines and promote a culture of safety within the workplace.

Staying updated with technological advancements and industry best practices in mechanical maintenance.

Qualifications and Experience

Fitter and turner trade of class one

3 years + experience as a Fitter and Turner, preferably in a manufacturing or industrial setting.

Strong knowledge of mechanical systems, including hydraulics, pneumatics, and rotating equipment.

Skilled in using precision tools, machining equipment, and hand tools.

Proficient in reading and interpreting technical drawings, diagrams, and manuals.

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical faults effectively.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Good communications and teamwork skills

Good awareness of safety and quality standards.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.